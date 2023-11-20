National award for the Willmar Wye presented to project partners

Nov. 20—WILLMAR

— The

Kandiyohi County Board

has a new piece of hardware for its trophy case, as it received its copy of the America's Transportation Award bestowed upon the

Willmar Wye

project.

Back in September, Jon Huseby, Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 engineer, collected the award on behalf of not only MnDOT, which acted as the project manager for the project, but also for all the other public and private partners who made the project possible — including BNSF Railway, the Federal Rail Administration, Federal Highway Administration, MnDOT, Kandiyohi County, the city of Willmar, and the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.

Huseby presented Kandiyohi County with its glass accolade at the Nov. 7 board meeting.

"This is not just a MnDOT award by any means," Huseby said. "These exceptional partners were so critical to everything. I can't tell you how many hours we spent together and how many things we worked out together."

The Wye, officially known as the Willmar Rail Connector and Industrial Access Design-Build Project, was awarded in the Quality of Life/Community Development, Medium Category, for the Mid-America region, of which Minnesota is a part.

The project was recognized for the community impacts it has had, including reducing the opportunities for crashes at intersections, reducing trains in town and improving both air and noise quality. It has also had an impact on economic development in Willmar by creating opportunities for multimodal shipping.

"They select the best projects in three categories that really focus on making communities safer, stronger and better," Huseby said.

Last month, the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar EDC received its copy of the award, and the Willmar City Council also will have its own copy.

"One of the things we needed when we put the application in were letters of support, and we had, I think, two or three letters of support," Huseby said during the EDC Joint Powers Board meeting Oct. 26. "I really think the one that came from (EDC Executive Director) Aaron (Backman) was really instrumental in pushing this over to be recognized nationally with this award."

Noting that he thought Huseby was being modest, Backman pointed out the competitiveness for the award, with contenders from several other states, including Illinois, Missouri, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"I think we were the only one that was really, I think, rail-driven. The other ones were pretty much, I think, highway. There were some other ones that were innovative in terms of work force. ... In terms of projects, it was nice to be recognized," he said.

"Hopefully it's part of a little resumé builder for the community," Huseby added. "There's a lot of great things that happen in this community and I think we're all fortunate, in my opinion, to have Aaron leading the EDC and we really appreciate that partnership."

The story of the Willmar Wye started back in 2015 when it received a $10 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant. All totaled, the project cost around $50 million with funding coming from various sources and partners.

The Hoffman Team was chosen as the project contractor to design and build the road portion of the project, which included realigning U.S. Highway 12, construction of two bridges that would route road traffic over the new rail line, two roundabouts and an access road for businesses located on First Avenue West.

Road construction began in July 2019 and was finished in 2021. BNSF began construction of the new rail line in the fall of 2021, with construction wrapping up in September 2022. The new track runs between the Morris and Marshall subdivision lines. The Morris route runs parallel to Highway 12, while the Marshall track runs alongside Kandiyohi County Roads 55 and 15 and Minnesota Highway 23.

"When that opened up, it was a real satisfaction to see that come together," said Kandiyohi County Commissioner Roger Imdieke at the board's Nov. 7 meeting.