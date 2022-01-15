It's National Bagel Day: Here are the most popular bagel orders in the US, according to Grubhub
Fan of blueberry bagels? You're in good company, according to recent findings from Grubhub.
The food delivery service released a report sharing its most popular bagel orders in the United States and New York City in honor of National Bagel Day, which is Saturday.
Grubhub's findings revealed the top bagel flavors and bagel sandwiches in the country as well as within the bagel capital of the world: New York City. The findings are based on the most popular orders on the Grubhub app last year.
For those planning to celebrate, be mindful that it may be harder this year to find cream cheese to go with that bagel. Bagel shops have been struggling with an ongoing cream cheese shortage, and cream cheese brands have been missing from stores as well.
According to Grubhub's findings, the top flavors in the U.S. are:
Blueberry
Cinnamon raisin
Everything
Asiago
Rainbow
Rankings within New York City varied slightly, with the everything bagel taking the lead.
As for bagel sandwiches, the most popular Grubhub orders in the country are:
Bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich
Steak, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich
Avocado and egg bagel sandwich
Tofu cream cheese bagel sandwich
Lox
The report also revealed New York City’s top 10 most popular bagel restaurants on Grubhub:
Utopia Bagels in Queens
Tal Bagels in the Upper East Side
Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company in Astoria
Forest Hills Bagels in Queens
Ess-a-bagel in Manhatten
Bagel Point in Brooklyn
David’s Bagels in Manhattan
Tompkins Square Bagels in Manhattan
Bagel Pub in Brooklyn
Bagelsmith in Brooklyn
