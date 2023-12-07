National Bank accepts dollar exchange rate jumps

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has recognized the inevitability of fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has recognized the inevitability of fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate as the market adjusts to a new exchange rate regime, NBU deputy chief Serhiy Nikolaychuk said in an opinion for Ukrainian economic news outlet Economichna Pravda on Dec. 6.

The regulator will incrementally increase the magnitude of exchange rate fluctuations, emphasizing the exchange rate’s role as a means of adapting the economy to external and internal shocks, Nikolaychuk explained.

Read also: Ukraine expects IMF’s decision on $900 million tranche in December – NBU Governor

Since the transition to managed flexibility on Oct. 3, the NBU initially focused on minimizing fluctuations to facilitate market adjustment to the new regime. However, the central bank has subsequently increased the permissible magnitude of fluctuations.

“From 2016 to 2021, the volatility index stood at 6%,” Nikolaychuk wrote.

Read also: NBU cuts key interest rate by 4 points to 16% with potential further cuts in mind

Notably, on Dec. 6 and 7, the NBU lowered the hryvnia exchange rate to new recent lows — 36.6618 UAH/$ and 36.6906 UAH/$, respectively. With the transition to managed flexibility, the volume of interbank market sales without the central bank’s involvement surged by 2.6 times, reaching $95 million in November from $37 million in August-September.

The volume of interventions to address structural deficits will be guided by considerations of macroeconomic development stability, inflation processes, balance of payments status, and international reserves dynamics, the NBU said.

This move to managed flexibility in the exchange rate represents a departure from the previous floating exchange rate regime. Under managed flexibility, the NBU aims to compensate for the market’s structural currency deficit and significantly smooth out exchange rate fluctuations.

“A floating exchange rate regime remains the overall strategic goal for the NBU,” Nikolaychuk added.

However, a return to this regime will only happen when certain conditions are met, including enhancing the currency market’s ability to balance with reduced NBU involvement.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine