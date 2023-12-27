National Bank of Ukraine issues Archangel Michael commemorative coin, immediately sells out

The NBU introduced up to 10,000 silver coins into circulation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has put into circulation up to 10,000 commemorative 10 UAH Archangel Michael silver coins, the NBU reported on Facebook on Dec. 26.

The coin is made of 999 fine silver and weighs 31.1 g (one troy ounce).

Read also: Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers projects accelerated GDP growth for 2025-2026

Each coin costs 2,406 UAH ($64 USD). 5,000 have already been minted, however they sold out in minutes due to high demand.

The NBU has previously issued coins dedicated to Archangel Michael, including investment coins The most recent was in 2022, when 10,000 were minted.

The reverse of the coin features Archangel Michael, with his sword and halo embellished with local gilding. The inscription around the edge reads: “...For us and the souls of the righteous, and the power of Archangel Michael.” The obverse is adorned with a stylized laurel wreath, with the NBU logo adorning the center.

NBU

This is the fifth commemorative coin released by the regulator in December.

Earlier, the NBU announced the issuance of 15,000 commemorative coins in honor of Mykola Leontovych's song Shchedryk and 25,000 coins dedicated to Ukrainian railway workers.

The sale of the Shchedryk coins will start in 2024, sold in sets containing three coins each. They are made of silver in the shape of a bell and have a denomination of 10 UAH. 5,000 sets will be made available.

Read also: Non-performing loans increase in Ukrainian banks, yet their share decreases – NBU

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine