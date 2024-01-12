National Bank of Ukraine says military spending accounts for differences between 2023 and 2024 state budgets

Deputy Governor of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaychuk spoke about the features of the 2024 budget

It is not possible to directly compare the state budgets of 2023 and 2024 due to differences in how military spending is structured, said Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Serhiy Nikolaychuk, in a Jan. 12 interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Military spending in the 2024 budget remains significant, and differences in comparison with the 2023 budget is due to how it is structured, making it difficult to directly compare the two budgets.Military spending is now distributed across multiple budget items.

"I think that this year's budget, especially in the context of military spending, is quite realistic,” Nikolaychuk said.

“It will need to be revised much less frequently and less significantly compared to the 2023 budget."

In October 2023, the Verkhovna Rada increased defense spending in the state budget by nearly $8 billion (UAH 303 billion).

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has cost the country a third of its GDP, NBU chairman Andriy Pyshnyi said in an interview on "We are Ukraine" YouTube channel on Jan. 7. He also noted a significant drop in inflation, accompanied by robust economic growth, in 2023.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine