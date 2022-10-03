The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) to Announce Michael E. Hamilton as New Board Chair During Its 44th Annual Conference and Expo at The Georgia World Congress Center

BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
·2 min read

The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) will formally announce Michael E. Hamilton as the new board chair on Oct. 1 during its 44th Annual Conference and Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Hamilton currently serves on the Board of Directors for The University of Northern Iowa College of Business. With previous Board experience with Variety-The Children’s Charity® of Iowa, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota®, the Twin Cities Chapter of the National Black MBA Association, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, NBMBAA® is confident that this is a valuable appointment.

(Image: nbmbaa.org / Screenshot)
Hamilton, who is a Board Member and Lifetime Member of the National Black MBA Association® and a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC), is looking forward to his new position and serving the organization in a leadership capacity.

When asked about this appointment, Hamilton says, “I welcome and am excited by the opportunity to serve the membership as Chair of the Board of Directors of the NBMBAA. The organization has given so much to so many, and I’m humbled to take on this role.”

Hamilton will succeed Cassius F. Butts as chairman of the board. Butts has recently been appointed to the newly created GSA Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee as its co-chair, according to a press release.

“Chairman Butts has been an inspiration to the NBMBAA,” said Shawn Graham, who currently serves as The National Black MBA Association® interim chief executive officer.

“We wish him well. His leadership will be missed, and the GSA Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee is lucky to have him as their co-chairperson.”

The NBMBAA® believes the future of the association and its members is to push forward in educational excellence and the empowerment of its thousands of members and associates. Hamilton, who was a Sloan Fellow, received his Master of Science in Leadership and Strategy from the London Business School, an MBA in operations management from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Bachelor of Science degrees in both Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

