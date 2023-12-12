National Board Certified teachers surprised by top ECISD brass

Dec. 11—Top Ector County ISD officials surprised five teachers Monday to congratulate them on achieving National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification.

ECISD teachers have been fortunate to have a grant provided for the cost of certification and support through the process. Through a multi-year, multi-million dollar grant, the Permian Strategic Partnership provides over $3,000 dollars per candidate to pay for component submissions and support, a news release said.

National Board Certified teachers, their certificate area and campus are:

— Niki Bradshaw, Exceptional Need Specialist (special education), Buice Elementary

— Robert Brescia, history/social studies, Permian High School

— David Cupp, Exceptional Needs Specialist (GT), Advanced Academics

— Christi Nickels, generalist — middle childhood, Cavazos Elementary

— Shelly Wagner, English Language Arts-Adolescence to Young Adulthood, OCTECHS

The certification is the "gold standard" of teacher certification. National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) must demonstrate standards-based evidence of the positive effect they have on student learning. They must exhibit a deep understanding of their students, content knowledge, use of data, assessments and teaching practice. They must also show that they participate in learning communities and provide evidence of ongoing reflection and continuous learning, a news release said.

Created by teachers, for teachers, the National Board of Standards represents a consensus among educators about what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do. Board certification is available in 25 certificate areas spanning 16 disciplines from Pre-K through 12th grade.

National Board Certification was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. Research shows that students taught by NBCT's show more growth than students taught by non-NBCT's. It is the most respected professional certification available in K-12 education. Achieving the designation of National Board Certified Teacher, is a two year process and allows the NBCT's to be eligible for an "Acknowledged" designation on their Texas teaching certificate. With the "Acknowledged" designation comes Teacher Incentive Allotment of $3,000 to $9,000.

Visiting Cupp at George H.W. New Tech Odessa, Superintendent Scott Muri said board certified teachers are among the best in the country. Muri said the process is very rigorous.

"This weekend, the National Board released their latest group and we have five. David is one of the five in ECISD. We've had none. These are the first five, so definitely a pioneer. Congratulations! Job well done," Muri said.

Cupp was given a sign noting that he is a newly minted National Board Certified Teacher, balloons and some goodies that all say National Board Certified Teacher.

Cupp and the other teachers will be recognized at the ECISD Board of Trustees meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

He is in his ninth year with the district and with the Advanced Academics department since 2020. He was previously at Alamo STEAM Academy.

With Advanced Academics, Cupp travels to help kindergarten, first and second grade teachers and their gifted students.

The process of getting National Board certification started in 2021, so the journey has taken about two years.

"I submitted in 2022 and I did two components. ... Then last school year, I did components three and four so then I've just been waiting seven months until this weekend," Cupp said.

Achieving his goal hasn't quite sunk in yet.

"It's an honor because I know it's a lot. Not everyone gets approved or certified," Cupp said.

He added that going for or getting National Board certification is not required, so you're going above and beyond.

"For me, it just made me be more reflective as a teacher and a practitioner," Cupp said.

He added that National Board doesn't teach you to be a reflective practitioner.

"But you're proving that you do good practice already ... so it was more of a way to validate that. I'm doing my passion, and I'm doing what's best for kids, so it's more I'm where I'm supposed to be," Cupp said.

Director of Advanced Academic Services Kristen Vesely said two of the National Board certified teachers are part of Advanced Academics.

"I'm super-excited," Vesely said. "That's awesome for our kids. It just shows the commitment of our teachers to ensure that the students get the best education, whether they're advanced or not advanced. I think we have a special education specialist as well, so it's all ends of the gamut so it's just it's awesome for our kids," Vesely said.