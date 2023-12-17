A national brand’s chicken bites might have plastic. Over 26,000 pounds got recalled

About 26,550 pounds — or about 28,320 boxes — of TGI Friday’s Chicken Bites in Honey BBQ flavor have been recalled because the bites might be a bite into “clear, hard plastic.”

Manufacturer Simmons Prepared Foods made this not-food-in-your-food recall after letting the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service that, the recall notice stated, “it had received consumer complaints reporting that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites.”

TGI Friday’s Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites USDA Food Safety Inspection Service

This covers lot No. KL3K03 with a best by date of 12/26/2024 that went to stores around the country.

If you have one of these boxes, return it to the store for a full refund. Questions about this recall can be answered at 1-800-280-7185.

