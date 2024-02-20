National brewing company planning new location in this high-traffic part of Lexington

A brewing company and restaurant that has locations across the U.S. is headed to the heart of downtown Lexington.

Voodoo Brewing Company is planning a location at 102 W. Main St. in Lexington, according to a news release from commercial real estate firm Trinity Partners, which handled the lease of the property. The location will be at a prominent spot downtown, at the northeast corner of Main and Church streets, across the road from Alodia’s Italian restaurant.

With the announcement, there are now three restaurants planned for the site 102 W. Main. Voodoo will occupy nearly 4,500 square feet in the main building at the corner of the property. Molto Vino wine bar has plans to open in the 2,100-square-foot building at the center of the property, and Takosushi, a restaurant that offers Asian and Mexican flavors, has signed a lease for the 2,100-square-foot building at the rear of the site.

Voodoo Brewing Company has locations nationwide, including South Carolina spots in Murrells Inlet and Fountain Inn. The locations have a number of Voodoo craft beer options, including year-around offerings, seasonal brews and more exclusive spontaneous releases.

One of the regular beer offerings is the Voodoo Love Child, “our unique interpretation of an old-world classic,” the company says on its website. “We take our Belgian Tripel and delicately age it on cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to produce moderately sweet fruit notes on top of our traditional Belgian yeast character.”

Food menus at Voodoo locations typically include pizza, burgers, appetizers and more.

The site at the corner of West Main and Church streets in Lexington was in 2021 part of a contentious debate between the then-planned Navy Yard Biergarten and neighboring St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. The beer garden would have been a multi-faceted facility that would have occupied 11,000 square feet of outdoor dining and 8,000 square feet for indoor dining, with weekend brunches and an outdoor stage.

St. Stephen’s formally protested the alcohol licenses for the beer garden, and the issue was heard in administrative law court. Judge Shirley Robinson eventually ruled in December 2021 that the beer garden could get its alcohol licenses. However, in April 2022, officials with the Navy Yard called off the project at the Main Street location, citing inflation, rising costs and supply chain issues.

The Main Street corridor through the heart of downtown Lexington continues to be a draw for restaurants and bars. Offerings in the area include O’Hara’s Public House, Keg Cowboy, Nicky’s Pizzeria, Alodia’s, Barrio Tacos + Tequila, Craft Axe Throwing and Bodhi Thai Dining, among others.