The National Capital Bank of Washington Reports First Quarter Earnings

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) reported net income of $238,000, or $0.83 per common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $676,000 or $2.37 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. This 65% decrease in net income is due primarily to the Bank's aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic which included a significant increase in the Bank's allowance for loan loss. While non-performing loans to total loans remains very low at 0.04% and the annual charge-off rate for loans during the first quarter of 2020 was also low at 0.07% of average loans, the Bank has prudently built up its allowance for loan losses by $584,000 during the first quarter. This adjustment was determined by performing an industry sector analysis of the Bank's loan portfolio and providing additional reserve on those sectors most at risk.

Total assets increased year-over-year to $532,285,000 at March 31, 2020 compared to $480,708,000 at March 31, 2019. Total loans of $385,032,000 at March 31, 2020 remained relatively flat during the quarter but have increased from $340,745,000 the year before. Total deposits increased during the quarter by $4.9 million to $452,405,000 at March 31, 2020 compared to $406,665,000 the year before. The Bank's net interest margin remained under pressure during the quarter as a result of the steadily declining rates in the last half of 2019 along with the dramatic rate decreases in interest rates during March of 2020. Net interest margin decreased to 3.35% during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.40% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.62% in first quarter of 2019.

Total shareholders' equity increased to $50,597,000 at March 31, 2020 from $45,412,000 a year ago. The increase resulted from retained earnings for the past twelve months along with an increase in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio due to recent declines in longer-term interest rates. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.18% and 1.90%, respectively.

Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer said, "The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the DC Metro area became evident starting in March. Although not yet impacting the Bank's loan portfolio, Management feels an aggressive approach is in order to prepare for a likely deterioration in the second quarter. In addition to the increased reserve allocation a heightened attention and proactive risk-based approach will be focused on those business sectors most likely affected. The goal will be to minimize the impact of this worldwide disruption on future operations and profitability." Anderson continued "Another goal is to support our small business and non-profit customers to the best of our ability. Towards this end the Bank has devoted maximum resources in support of the SBA Payroll Protection Program with over $50 million in loans processed since the program was launched on April 3, 2020."

NCB also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.55 per share for shareholders of record as of May 15, 2020. The dividend payout of $157,331.35 on 286,057 shares is payable May 29, 2020.