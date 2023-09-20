National cemetery to host ceremony for veterans interred without known family

Sep. 19—A ceremony set for 10 a.m. Wednesday will memorialize veterans who were buried at Bakersfield National Cemetery within the last six months without the participation of known family members.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said members of the community are invited to attend the event and pay their respects for service members who may have outlived their families and financial means.

The ceremony at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin will include a eulogy, bagpipe music and military honors including a rifle salute and the playing of taps by the Bear Valley Springs Honor Detail.

It will be the second of its kind at the cemetery this year. The VA said there are no restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend.