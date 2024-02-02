National chain adding two more locations to Rockford area

A national car wash chain will have three Rockford-area locations when two new facilities open later this year.

Mister Car Wash broke ground in late 2023 on a 6,500-square-foot car wash at 9733 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park near Chick-fil-A and Lowes.

"It's great location for a car wash," Machesney Park Management Analyst Dylan Moffitt said, referring to the growing Highway 173 corridor. "It's a really high traffic area, and we've seen a lot of development in that area."

With more than 400 locations nationwide, Arizona-based Mister Car Wash is the largest operating brand in the United States. Each location offers streamlined exterior and interior vehicle cleaning services.

"They've been a great partner to work with," Moffitt said. "And 173 really has become a shopping destination, and not just for people in Machesney Park and Loves Park but for people in Beloit, South Beloit, Roscoe, Rockton. It is where people in the area are coming to get their everyday needs."

Construction workers build the structure for a Mister Car Wash on Jan. 31, 2024 in Machesney Park.

Mister Car Wash also broke ground last year on a similar development at 7422 E. Riverside Blvd., a stretch of Loves Park that continues to see growth Mayor Greg Jury says will continue.

"There's quite a bit going on," Jury said. "We've got Buona Beef being put up in front of Farm & Fleet and obviously Capri. We've been pretty successful out there. And our goal is to bring them in and help them be successful. It helps us because we don't have a municipal property tax. So the sales tax is good for us."

Jury said he's received considerable feedback about the proliferation of car washes and says he welcomes them all.

"We've got a lot of car washes up and down Riverside," he said. "But they obviously know what they're doing because when you drive by, they always have cars there."

Both Mister Car Wash construction projects are privately funded. The Machesney Park facility is expected to open this spring. The East Riverside car wash should be up and running by early fall, Jury estimated.

The company opened its first Rockford-area location in 2016, when it purchased the former Octopus Car Wash at 3708 E. State St., near Fairview Avenue.

Construction was underway Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the new Mister Car Wash location at 7422 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park. The car wash is expected to open later this year.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Two new Mister Car Wash locations coming to Rockford area