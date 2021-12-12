National champs! Clemson men’s soccer shuts out Washington to win 2021 College Cup

The Clemson Tigers are back on top of the men’s soccer world.

The Tigers topped the Washington Huskies 2-0 for the College Cup national championship on Sunday, the third in program history.

Clemson broke things open early in the match, with forward Isaiah Reid taking advantage of a misplay from Washington’s goalie and scoring a wide-open goal. With the score occurring just 27 seconds into the game, Clemson was able to play with an early lead and control much of the first half.

The next Tiger goal came on a highlight play, with senior defender Charlie Asensio lofting the ball in the air to set up Reid, who headed it in for his second goal of the game. Reid starred for Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School.

Senior goalkeeper George Marks was also instrumental in the win, making big saves for the team throughout the second half. The defensive unit kept Washington from getting good looks, and it was Marks who prevented shots the Huskies from converting on its two shots on goal.

After clinching their first national championship since 1987, the Tigers and their fans ran onto the field at WakeMed Soccer Park in celebration.

No. 8 Clemson (16-5-2) earned NCAA tournament wins over Denver, Kentucky, No. 1 Oregon State, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Washington.

Clemson was making is making its ninth College Cup appearance and second under head coach Mike Noonan after the Tigers made the national championship game in 2015. The Clemson program has national championship wins in 1984 and 1987.

—This story will be updated.

Clemson men’s soccer in national championships

2021: Clemson 2, Washington 0

2015: Stanford 4, Clemson 0

1987: Clemson 2, San Diego State

1984: Clemson 2, Indiana 1

2021 College Cup scores