National Cheeseburger Day 2021: McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy's offer deals and free food Saturday

Saturday is one of the beefiest and cheesiest days of the year.

Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and restaurants are celebrating the made-up food holiday with discounts and free burgers.

According to Ranker, a crowd-sourced voting platform, the top five fast-food burgers were: Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger, Five Guys Hamburger, In-N-Out Double Double, Five Guys Cheeseburger and Culver’s ButterBurger.

Burgers at Whataburger, Wendy's, Steak 'n Shake, Burger King, McDonald's and Red Robin also make the top 20 list.

We've rounded up the burger bargains available Saturday unless otherwise noted at participating locations. Many of the restaurant deals Saturday require an app and being registered for a loyalty program.

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►McDonald's Happy Meal toys: Disney toys arrive in McDonald's Happy Meals to mark Disney World's 50th anniversary

McDonald's: 50-cent double cheeseburger

McDonald's is offering double cheeseburgers for 50 cents with a mobile app deal Saturday.

With the fast-food giant's app and new MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you'll also earn a freebie after you make your first purchase now through Dec. 31.

After your first purchase, you’ll automatically get 1,500 points, which is enough points to get a free item in the first tier on your next order and choice of an order of hash browns, vanilla cone, a McChicken or a free cheeseburger.

There are other deals on the McDonald's app. On Fridays through Jan. 2, get free medium fries with a minimum $1 purchase. Also, for a limited time, McDonald’s Happy Meals have Disney toys inside in celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

►What is Grimace? McDonald's breaks silence on its 'bestie'

►McDonald's broken ice cream machines: Want a McFlurry but the machine is broken? McDonald's machines are part of FTC investigation, report says

Story continues

Burger King: Free cheeseburger with purchase

National Cheeseburger Day is a three-day occasion at Burger King. Starting Friday and through Sunday, get a free cheeseburger with a $1 or more purchase and an offer on the BK app.

The chain also has launched a new nationwide loyalty program and limited-time celebrity meals.

Wendy's: BOGO cheeseburger

Through Sunday, Wendy’s has a buy-one-get-one free premium cheeseburger deal on its app, which includes the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger.

Also, through Oct. 3, get $2 off premium combos with a separate app deal. There’s a limit of one offer per customer per visit.

Wendy's has also brought back its "Boo! Books" ahead of Halloween. Through Oct. 31, get the books for $1, which include five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats that are popular to give out for trick-or-treating. The Frosty coupons can be redeemed through Dec. 31.

►Wendy's menu changes: Wendy's upgrading its fries to make them hot and crispy, adding Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

►A subscription for tacos?: Taco Bell is testing a 30-day 'Taco Lover's Pass'

Wendy's has added a new cheeseburger to its lineup: the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger.

Sonic Drive-In: Half-off Grilled Cheese Burger

Through Oct. 31, Sonic Drive-In has a deal on its app with half off its Grilled Cheese Burger, which the chain describes as "like a burger with a side of grilled cheese."

The app deal can only be used one time per account. Also every Tuesday after 5 p.m., Sonic has half-priced cheeseburgers when you order on the app or online. Drinks and slushes also are 50% off daily when ordered on the app in the "Happy Hour Any Time" offer.

Applebee’s: $9.99 burger deal

For National Cheeseburger Day, Applebee’s has a takeout and delivery deal. Get any handcrafted burger, fries and a 30-ounce soft drink for $9.99 Saturday.

One of the soda options is the new “MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash,” which is exclusive to Applebee’s and is a mix of blue raspberry and blackberry flavors with Mountain Dew’s signature citrus blend.

Best of the rest: More cheeseburger deals and freebies

To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out as the offers are only available at participating locations. Also, some deals will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

BurgerFi: The chain is holding an Instagram contest and giving away free A+ Meals for a year to one winner, who will be selected at random. To enter follow @burgerfi, like the photo posted Saturday and tag three friends in the comments. If you share on your stories, BurgerFi says you'll get extra entries. The contest ends Sept. 24, and you need to be 18 or older and a resident of the U.S. Learn more at Burgerfi.com/sweeps.

Carl’s Jr.: If you're signed up for the chain's email list, get a Big Carl small combo for $6.29 Saturday. Sign up for future offers at Carlsjr.com/email-signup.

Dog Haus: Get the chain’s signature cheeseburger for $5 in-store for dine-in or takeout Saturday. Other Haus Burgers do not apply to this offer and there’s a limit of one per person.

Friendly’s: Sweet Rewards Club members get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any cheeseburger. Join the club by downloading the Friendly's app or on the restaurant's website.

The Habit Burger Grill: On Friday and Saturday, get a free Charburger with Cheese when you place a $20 or more order through UberEats.

Hardee’s: If you're signed up for the chain's email list, get a Western Bacon Cheeseburger small combo for $4.99 Saturday. Sign up for future offers at Hardees.com/email-signup.

Jollibee: The chain has a Cheesy Yumburger Snack Pack deal Saturday, which includes four Cheesy Yumburgers, and costs $10 to $12 depending on location.

Mooyah: New and existing rewards members can get any burger for $5 with a $5 minimum purchase on the chain’s rewards app Friday through Sunday.

PT’s Taverns: Get a $6 signature Pub Classic burger and fries Saturday.

Red Robin: Existing members of the chain’s “royalty program” get a buy-one-get-one cheeseburger 50% off through Sunday. To get this deal members had to have joined before Sept. 13.

Smashburger: Get a $5 Double Classic Burger on Saturday.

Wayback Burgers: Get a buy-one-get-one free deal on classic burgers when you order through the chain’s app Saturday.

White Castle: With a coupon, get a BOGO deal on double cheese sliders Saturday.

More deals: Locally owned businesses and regional chains also may have specials for National Cheeseburger Day. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

►Advent calendars 2021: Aldi unveils wine Advent calendar with $10 price drop is coming to stores Nov. 3

►Disney Store closings 2021: More locations are closing but here’s the list of stores staying open — for now

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cheeseburger Day 2021: Deals at McDonald's, Burger King and many more