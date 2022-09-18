It's National Cheeseburger Day—9 products to take juicy burgers to the next level at home

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day right at home

Today, September 18th, is National Cheeseburger Day, a day to celebrate the juicy, cheese-laden sandwich that Americans love so dearly. The story of how the classic sandwich came to be is a little murky, but one enduring story is that a teenage fry cook named Lionel Clark Sternberger put a slice of American cheese on a meat patty while working in his father's sandwich shop just to see what it would taste like. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Many restaurants are serving up juicy deals for the occasion, but we’re here to help you take your cheeseburgers to the next level right at home. Whether you like your burgers topped with sizzling bacon or fresh tomato slices, here are the tools to make the perfect cheeseburger today and any day.

A stand mixer with attachments

Grind beef with ease using a stand mixer.

Sure, you can buy buns and patties from the grocery store if you're looking for a convenient, no-frills cooking experience. But if we're being honest, making a burger for National Cheeseburger Day is asking for frills. A stand mixer such as the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart is a trusty companion when it comes to making your own patties. Using the meat grinder attachment, you can make your own ground beef easily and season it to your liking. After that, swap the meat grinder attachment for the dough hook to knead your own bread for homemade buns.

$399.95 at Amazon

$53.95 at Amazon

A Beyond Burger patty

This plant-based meat is all the rage these days.

If you're vegetarian, vegan or someone who is simply conscious about the sustainability of the meat industry, consider grilling a Beyond Burger for National Cheeseburger Day. Beyond is a plant-based substitute that mimics the texture, smell and taste of the real thing with extreme accuracy. Even people who eat real meat regularly and aren’t generally fans of meat substitutes tend to be fans of that from Beyond. Trust us, you’ll want to see what all the hubbub is about.

$17.79 at Amazon

A grill

Time to break out the grill.

The transitional time between summer and fall is the perfect time to break out the grill. The smoky taste from charcoal grilling is sure to elevate your burgers. We recommend going with the Napoleon NK22K-LEG-2 which we found to be the best charcoal grill thanks to its even heat distribution, sturdiness and impressive cook surface which can fit up to 13 burgers. As for the charcoal itself, the best briquette is Kingsford, which is widely available and burns hotter than the competition. If you prefer the convenience of a gas grill, we recommend using the Weber Spirit II E-310 which boasts impressive heat and an even, perfect sear.

$199 at Amazon

$13.10 at Amazon

$639 at Amazon

A non-grill option for indoors

If you don't have a grill, a cast-iron skillet is the next best thing.

Even if your home can’t accommodate a grill, you can still experience the delectable joy of homemade cheeseburgers. One way to grill indoors is by using a cast-iron skillet over a burner. Its incredible heat-retention will cook your burgers evenly and the enduring seasoning of the pan from consistent use will give your burgers even more flavor. The best cast-iron skillet we've tested is the 12-inch skillet offered by Lodge thanks to its light weight, affordable price and heat-retention that blew the competition away.

There’s also the option to use an indoor grill which requires minimal flipping to get a perfect texture on both sides. We found the Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe to be the best indoor grill. While expensive, it browns quickly, is easy to use and the plates can be popped out to go in the dishwasher.

$55 at Amazon

$154.95 at Amazon

A meat press

You can make a Five Guys-quality Smashburger right at home.

Smashed burgers, or Smashburgers, as popular food chains like to call them, use a technique of flattening the burgers to improve the flavor profile. If you want to make your own smashed burgers at home, you can do so easily with Cuisinart's meat pressing set. While all you really need is the press itself, the set comes with patty papers for easy clean-up and a straight-edge spatula for transporting and flipping your patties.

$27 at Amazon

A spatula

A burger is only as good as the tools you have to handle them.

When cooking burgers, a spatula is a must. We found the Wusthof Gourmet Offset Slotted Spatula to be the best spatula because it slides under food easily, it's dishwasher-friendly and it has a sturdy handle. For a grilling spatula specifically, it doesn't get any better than the OXO Good Grips 16" Grilling Turner. It has a sharp, serrated edge for easy flipping and comes with the best tongs.

$65 at Amazon

$22.95 at Amazon

A meat thermometer

Cook your patties to the perfect temperature using a meat thermometer.

Whether you like your burgers well done or prefer rare, having it cooked properly throughout is vital. Your internal temperature for your burger will range from 120-125ºF for rare to 160-165ºF for well-done. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) deems any internal temperature below 160ºF to be unsafe for ground meat, but of course, many brave the risk for their ideal doneness. We found the ThermoWorks ThermoPop to be the best meat thermometer. This sleek thermometer measures meat temperature accurately and quickly.

$21 at ThermoWorks

Cutlery

Slice and dice your favorite burger toppings with ease.

Good knives are essential to prepare cheeseburger topping classics and sides like lettuce, tomatoes, onions and potatoes for fries. For all your burger prep needs, we recommend the Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set. It’s our favorite knife set to buy on a budget. Despite its low price, it goes toe-to-toe with more expensive options in terms of performance and comes with a snazzy glass.

While you’re at it, you should probably invest in a cutting board for your burger prep. The Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board is the best board because of its sustainability, durability and ease of cleaning. Not to mention, it's absolutely gorgeous.

$160 at Amazon

$20 at Amazon

An air fryer

Fry up your food without calorie-dense oils.

For crispy yet healthy fries and perfectly toasted buns, consider using an air fryer. Thanks to the power of convection, you can make French fries without calorie-dense oils. If you want, you can even use leftover cheese from your burger to make melty cheese fries. We found the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL to the best air fryer. It boasts a huge cooking capacity that can't be matched and everything it cooks seems to come out consistently delicious and crispy.

$278 at Amazon

