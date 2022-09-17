National Cheeseburger Day: Burger King, McDonald's among spots you can score a deal — or freebie

Sunday is a good day for a cheeseburger.

That's because it's National Cheeseburger Day and many fast-food chains and restaurants have special deals on the beloved sandwich.

About three-fourths of Americans (73%) said in a YouGov survey they like burgers. The survey showed cheese was the preferred topping, with 74% of people wanting it on their burger.

Where will you go to get your cheeseburger fix on this faux holiday? Or will you cook or grill burgers – maybe even a Beyond Meat burger – at home?

Among your options: McDonald's is giving away a free double cheeseburger with a $1 minimum purchase in its mobile app. Downloading the app and joining MyMcDonald’s Rewards also earns you a free large order of fries. After your first purchase using the app, you get 1500 bonus points, which can net you some freebies, including a cheeseburger.

More National Cheeseburger Day deals

Many of these offers are available at participating locations, so it's a good idea to check with your location in advance. And many of the deals listed require you to have or use a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails for offers. (Some of the deals also go on into next week.)

Applebee's: Participating restaurants will let customers on Sunday get a handcrafted burger with classic fries and a fountain drink for $10.99; deal available on Applebees.com and through its mobile app for one day only.

BurgerFi: The chain is offering a limited time Juicy Lucy double cheeseburger, with two Angus beef patties with White Cheddar, American and Pepper Jack cheese. You can also extend your cheeseburger celebration – from Sept. 19-26 get $5 off your next purchase when you spend $15 or more, according to CNET.

Burger King: Members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $1 on the Burger King website or in the Burger King app.

Carl's Jr.: Sign up for My Rewards and get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, hand-breaded chicken sandwich, or Famous Star burger with any purchase. My Rewards members can also get a Famous Star cheeseburger for $1 when they buy one at full price, according to CNET. And members also get double points for all cheeseburgers purchased through the app on Sept. 18. Get free delivery through the app if you spend $10.

Dairy Queen: With the DQ app, customers can get $1 off any of the restaurant's five Signature Stackburgers, including the original cheeseburger and the FlameThrower with fiery FlameThrower sauce, Pepper Jack cheese and jalapeño bacon.

Hardee's: Sign up for My Rewards and get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger or hand-breaded chicken sandwich, or Famous Star burger with any purchase. My Rewards members can also get a Famous Star cheeseburger for $1 when they buy one at full price, according to CNET. And members also get double points for all cheeseburgers purchased through the app on Sept. 18. Get free delivery through the app if you spend $10.

Jack in the Box: On Sunday, get a Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger for just $2 on the Jack in the Box mobile app, according to Delish.

Shake Shack: In some cities, Shake Shack is handing out free cheeseburgers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If your location is participating, you can also get one free using the code SHACK in the DoorDash app, according to Delish.

Smashburger: On Sunday, buy any burger and get one free. You can order online and and in store with the code"BOGO22".

Sonic Drive-In: The 2 for $5 Menu can be used to get two quarter pound double cheeseburgers in the app (you can also opt for a Regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap or Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken.) If you can't make it on Sunday, Sonic has half-price cheeseburgers every Tuesday after 4 p.m. when you order online or in the app.

Wendy's: You can get a free Dave's single with cheese with any purchase using the Wendy's app through Sept. 21 – meaning you can actually extend your National Cheeseburger Day celebration into Wednesday. Other offers include $3 off any purchase of $15 or more (through Oct. 16).

White Castle: Through Sept. 30, get 20% off your order when you use the Craver Nation app. Also available now is a Cheesy 10 Sack, with 10 cheese sliders for $8.99; choose from American, smoked cheddar, jalapeno or ghost pepper cheese.

