National chicken finger chain will open its first CT location, ‘Only a few people know our top-secret recipe’

A fast food restaurant known for it’s “craveable” chicken fingers will open its first Connecticut location early in the new year.

A spokesman for the Raising Cane’s company said restaurant is scheduled to open sometime in the middle of February at 110 Elm St. in Enfield.

The company’s website says their “bird specialists” hand batter premium chicken that’s marinated for 24 hours, “then cooked to order for fingers that are hot and tender down to the last bite.”

The company does not use heat lamps in its restaurants, its website notes..

The company uses a special blend of spices for Cane’s sauce that goes on its chicken fingers and crinkle-cut fries, it says.

“Only a few people know our top-secret recipe, which our crewmembers make fresh daily,” the website states.

The restaurant carries several sides, including “Texas Toast” – described as “pillowy pull-apart bread with just the right amount of butter and garlic”

They also carry staff-made coleslaw of red and green cabbage, carrots and premium dressing, according to the company.

They are also known for their iced tea — sweetened and unsweetened — as well as freshly squeezed lemonade.

Todd Graves, founder of the restaurant, got a low grade in college for a business plan the professor said wouldn’t work because it was so concentrated on chicken fingers.

When Graves tried to get loans, the banks said no, but Graves didn’t give up, according to the company.

Graves worked hard, saved money and coupled with an SBA loan, acquired enough money to build a restaurant.

The first Raising Cane’s opened in 1996 in Louisiana and the company has grown ever since.