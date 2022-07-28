National Chicken Wing Day deals for Friday: Get free food at Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop

Chicken lovers can get five free wings through the Wingstop website or app by using the code FREEWINGS.

We hope you're recovered from National Ice Cream Day – or at least have some Pepto Bismol or Imodium on hand – because Friday is National Chicken Wing Day.

You also better come hungry, because in several cases, you'll need to buy anywhere from six to 10 wings to qualify for free ones.

Please remember to stock up on wet wipes so your hands, pants and phone don't give away the fact that you went all out for National Chicken Wing Day.

(And in case you were wondering, yes, there's a National Day for pretty much every food item out there.)

When is National Chicken Wing Day?

National Chicken Wing Day is celebrated Friday July 29.

According to the National Chicken Wing Day website, it's been a thing since 1977, when it was first proclaimed by Stan Makowski, then the mayor of Buffalo, New York.

As the site tells it, chicken wings themselves didn't become a thing until the early 1690s. Prior to that time, they were something cooks threw in the stock pot to make soup. But two Buffalo restaurants saw their potential.

In 1963, Wings’n Things began offering breaded wings. A year later, Teressa Bellissimo, co-owner of The Anchor Bar, fried some up in butter and hot sauce after her hungry college-age son and his friends came looking for a late-night snack.

Here's where you can find free or discounted wings:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Make a $10 dine-in purchase and get six free traditional or boneless wings all day Friday. Blazin' Rewards members can check in on the app (iOS, Android) during their visit to be entered for a chance to win free wings for a year.

You can also use your social media to cast your vote for boneless or classic wings using the hashtag #wingdebate. Just wipe your hands off before you pick up your phone.

Hooters

Get 10 boneless wings when you buy 10 of any style at participating locations.

Miller's Ale House

Members of the Raving Fans rewards club can get a dine-in order of Zingers – breaded wings – for $7.29 (normally $13.99) through Friday.

Wing It On

Wing It On! is partnering with GrubHub to offer 25% off any purchase of $30 or more from Friday through Sunday. There's no code needed; the discount will be applied automatically.

The chain has also partnered with social media influencers in each market with a Wing It On location to give away $20 rewards to fans. Follow @wingiton on Instagram for more details.

Wingstop

Get five free classic or boneless wings by using the code FREEWINGS at checkout on the app or website for dine-in or carryout. If you'd rather get your fingers all covered in sauce in the privacy of your own home, you can get delivery with a minimum $10 purchase.

Wings Over

Near a college town in the Midwest or on the East Coast? Head to Wings Over, place any size wing order and get two free chicken tenders.

Zaxby's

The chain is marking National Chicken Wing Day with a BOGO deal: buy one boneless wings meal through the website or app (iOS, Android) and get a second free.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Chicken Wing Day is July 29th. Here's where to find deals.