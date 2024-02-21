National Chili Day is this week. What's your secret ingredient? Whiskey? Peanut butter?

When you think of a nice warm bowl of chili, you can imagine the ingredients.

You might use ground beef, minced garlic, tomato paste and, of course, chili powder... but what about beer, balsamic vinegar, cocoa powder or peanut butter?

Thursday is National Chili Day, and in honor of this holiday, let's go over some unique secret ingredients people put in their chili recipes, according to the internet.

Beer

According to an article written by Bon Appetit in 2010, they had readers submit their secret chili ingredient and several said beer and Guy Fieri agrees. Fieri's Texas Chili recipe calls for an amber beer.

Chocolate

Some people swear by using dark chocolate while others think simply adding in some cocoa powder does the trick. While it does not exactly sweeten the chili, it is supposed to add more depth to the dish. This recipe from Foolproof Living explains why they add cocoa powder to their chili.

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

While this might not be a common practice, it certainly is an unusual one. Several internet users swear by crushing up the spicy snack on top of the chili instead more traditional crackers, especially if the chili itself is more mild.

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter goes on sandwiches and even burgers, so why not chili? Taste of Home has a "Smoky Peanut Butter Chili" recipe that uses peanut oil, peanut butter and peanuts instead of beans... in case you really like peanuts.

Sugar

The hot-headed IU basketball coach, Bob Knight, famously liked to add a tablespoon of sugar to his chili. Knight shared his chili recipe in 1995 and it was included in "The All-American Chili Cookbook."

Other unusual secret ingredients shared online include:

Balsamic Vinegar

Cinnamon

Espresso

Fish sauce

Maple syrup

Molasses

Soy sauce

Whiskey

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

