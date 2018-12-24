National Christmas Tree to Stay Dark During Holiday Due to Government Shutdown

The partial government shutdown will ensure the National Christmas Tree stays dark this holiday.

The tree, which is located on the Ellipse just south of the White House, sustained some damage on Friday when a man climbed it.

Local station NBC4 TV reported that U.S. Park Police had to negotiate with the man to get him down and believed he was in emotional distress.

Following the incident, the National Park Service announced over the weekend that the tree would stay dark during the holiday. According to The Hill, the shutdown has “complicated” repairs.

“During the federal government shutdown, the White House Visitor Center and National Christmas Tree site will be closed,” the National Park Service posted on Sunday.

The partial government shutdown started early Saturday when Democrats refused President Trump’s request for $5 billion to fund a southern border wall. White House Budget Director and incoming acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said it is “very possible” the shutdown may continue into the new year.