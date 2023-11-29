National Christmas Tree topples to the ground at White House: 'Perfectly summing up Joe Biden's presidency'

Strong winds toppled the White House's Christmas tree Tuesday, and some took to social media to say the incident was a metaphor for the state of the current administration.

The White House's National Christmas Tree, a towering 40-foot Norway spruce, toppled to the ground on Tuesday afternoon, and conservative commentators quickly pointed out what they considered to be the irony of the situation.

"National Christmas tree falls DOWN," the Republican House Committee on the Judiciary wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Perfectly summing up Joe Biden's presidency."

The fallen tree comes just two days before the annual tree-lighting ceremony with President Biden.

Strong winds toppled the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Tuesday.

Benny Johnson, a conservative talk-show host, said the tree tumbling to the ground was "so fitting."

"Biden’s White House Christmas tree got blown over by the wind," Johnson wrote in an X post. "So fitting for this administration."

"They can’t even get the little things right," conservative radio host Mike Sperrazza replied.

According to Jasmine Shanti, the supervisory public affairs specialist from the National Weather Service, the towering tree fell over at about 1p.m. ET during a strong wind gust.

The tree, which is from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, was quickly assessed by NPS personnel and returned to its upright position as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.





