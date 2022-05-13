National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 7th of June to US$0.03. The yield is still above the industry average at 13%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. National CineMedia's stock price has reduced by 57% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

View our latest analysis for National CineMedia

National CineMedia Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, National CineMedia is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Analysts expect the EPS to grow by 77.4% over the next 12 months. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.88 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.12. The dividend has fallen 86% over that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. National CineMedia's EPS has fallen by approximately 60% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Story continues

We're Not Big Fans Of National CineMedia's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for National CineMedia you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

