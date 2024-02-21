National City leaders look into eviction ordinance for flood victims
National City leaders on Tuesday were looking into eviction ordinance and home protection for flood victims.
National City leaders on Tuesday were looking into eviction ordinance and home protection for flood victims.
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
No. 1 UConn just lost its first game in two months.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
The Red Sox finished in last place in 2023. Their 2024 season isn't looking like it will be much better.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
This No. 1 bestselling invention has more than 47,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend’ premieres this week. Here's what you need to know.
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
On Tuesday, former YouTube “momfluencer” Ruby Franke was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse last year.
It's time for the Concacaf W Gold Cup: kicking off tonight with the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match.
Robert Reid helped lead the Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in franchise history.
Walmart is paying $2.3 billion for connected TV maker Vizio in a bid to rival Amazon's ecosystem.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to address crippling software problems.
Even amid his rehab from elbow surgery, the Dodgers' superstar remains baseball’s greatest spectacle.
The U.S. women begin the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.
Accumulating a down payment for a house is one of the biggest challenges buyers face. A 1% down payment mortgage can help.
This popular refined pebbled leather Coach bag is over 75% off for a limited time!
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.