National Civics Bee in Michigan open for middle schoolers through Jan. 8

In 2022, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) found that the national average of eighth-grade students' civics scores declined for the first time in 24 years, when the civics assessment was first conducted in 1998.

The same year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation began the National Civics Bee in attempt to renew young people's interest in civics. The initiative garnered immediate success – growing from just five communities in 2022 to more than 50 communities across nine states in 2023 to 30 states in 2024, with plans to include all 50 U.S. states by 2026.

Thus, leading up to the 2024 competition, the bee has expanded to the Great Lakes State, in attempt to make Michigan students – who are only required to take one semester of a civics course to graduate from high school – into more informed, engaged citizens.

The first round of the National Civics Bee in Michigan – the essay competition – is open through Jan. 8, 2024.

“We’re excited to bring this event to Michigan – this is a great way for students, teachers and parents to come together and help enhance civic engagement and civility,” said MI Chamber President & CEO Jim Holcomb. “Informed, active citizens are the heart of thriving communities and economies. We’re stronger together.”

How it works

Any sixth through eighth grade student in public, private, charter or home school is invited to participate in the first round of the civics bee: the essay competition.

In their essays, students are asked to write 500 words identifying a problem, challenge or opportunity in their local community and how they can contribute to its improvement using at least one of the six founding principles, like natural/inalienable rights, consent of the governed, rule of law, separation of powers, federalism and private property, and at least one of the five civic virtues, such as humility, integrity, moderation, respect and responsibility.

Students then submit their essays – along with their parent or guardian's contact information – to the closest of the following six local chambers:

Essays must be received by the deadline on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

A panel of judges will review the essay submissions and choose the top 20 students to move to the next round: a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge, which will take place locally between February and April 2024. Finalists and top winners will receive prizes, including $500 cash for the first-place winner.

The top three winners from each local bee will continue on to the statewide National Civics Bee in Heritage Hall of the State Capitol in Lansing, scheduled for July 17, 2024, where the top three winners will win cash prizes up to $1,000. For the first time in 2024, state winners will then have the chance to advance to the National Championship Bee in Washington, D.C. in Fall 2024, where state finalists compete for prizes worth more than $50,000.

Visit the Michigan Chamber of Commerce for more information and additional guidelines.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: National Civics Bee for middle schoolers comes to Michigan