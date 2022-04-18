National civil rights attorney: Maplewood police handcuffing of youths was ‘reprehensible’

The handcuffing and detention of four juveniles in squad cars last week in Maplewood amounted to arrests in violation of their constitutional rights, attorneys for their families said Monday.

Maplewood police said at a press conference last week that the youths were detained, but not arrested as they investigated a report of shots fired. Police said the juveniles were detained for 40 minutes, of which 20 minutes they were handcuffed, and they released them when officers determined they were not involved.

Last Monday, a 16-year-old took two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old to McDonald’s at Cope and White Bear avenues, near their residences, and they were walking home about 9:30 p.m., according to Twin Cities attorney Jeff Storms and their mothers. The city’s curfew is generally 10 p.m. for people under 16.

“These children … are now going to grow up with the first encounter with police (being) very negative,” national civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a Monday press conference with the families. “It is reprehensible that they will put 10-year-olds and 12-year-olds in the back of the police cars with handcuffs, even though there was enough information … to know that these children were more than likely not the people they were looking for.”

In a Monday statement, Maplewood police said they have no additional comment on the incident, “as this is still an active investigation.”

“The department has been transparent, outlining the timeline of events, releasing the initial responding officer’s body camera footage in its entirety, and met personally with a family member,” the statement said. “Additionally all of our department policies are available online.”

FAMILIES CONTEMPLATING LAWSUIT

The attorneys and families are contemplating filing a lawsuit, said Crump, who with Storms obtained a $27 million settlement for George Floyd’s family after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

Maplewood police Lt. Joe Steiner said at a press conference last week that the officers involved in the case “acted very professionally during this incident and exactly how we would expect them to act.”

But Storms said if Maplewood is going to be “commending these officers’ behavior as opposed to having some level of self-imposed accountability, then we’re not going to be left with many choices to seek accountability for these children and to protect future generations of children.”

Three of the young people are Black and one is Latino.

POLICE: PROBABLE CAUSE TO HANDCUFF

Police said they received a report about 9:30 p.m. last Monday about four juveniles seen on surveillance video outside a business in the 1700 block of Cope Avenue and then three gunshots being heard. Officers found four juveniles about 200 yards from the location of the shots fired, according to police. Two ran and then returned a few minutes later to speak with officers.

The youngest children initially ran “given the prior experience of oppressive policing in that neighborhood,” Storms said Monday.

Officers questioned the juveniles and, after about 20 minutes, confirmed that shots had been fired by reviewing surveillance footage from another location, according to police. “That provided further probable cause to handcuff the juveniles on suspicion that a felony crime involving the discharge of a firearm had occurred while additional surveillance review was conducted,” police said in a statement.

“Upon reviewing the additional security footage, it was determined that the four detained were not the same as the four individuals on the video,” the statement continued. Officers took them out of handcuffs and released them to their parents.

ATTORNEY: YOUTHS DIDN’T POSE THREAT

But Storms said the clothing worn by the people seen in the business surveillance video “was entirely different” than what the detained youths were wearing, and the person they were comparing to the 10-year-old “was obviously a much larger teenager or young adult,” Storms said.

“This evidence was entirely ignored and not followed up on before these children were then placed in cuffs in the squad,” Storms said, adding that officers had already “satisfied themselves that these children were not armed with guns.”

Storms said police needed “a very specific safety concern” to handcuff them, “particularly under their own policy, which says that children under the age of 12 should not be placed in handcuffs without either knowledge that they committed a dangerous felony, which they had no knowledge of that here, or some suspicion that these children posed a threat and, as we saw, there was no threat.”

