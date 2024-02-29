National continuing education branch's new president is the first New Mexican in 56 years

When he was elected president of the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences in September 2022, Rick Griffiths knew he was ascending into rarified air.

According to a news release from New Mexico State University, the entity that operates extension offices in every county in the state, Griffiths was the first New Mexican since 1968 to be elected national president of the organization. Even more unusual was the fact that Griffiths was the first man to take over as head of the association, which is marking its 90th anniversary this year.

“It is an anomaly,” Griffiths said. “Having already served on the national board, I can tell you it’s really more about the individual than other factors, but I definitely feel like there’s a lot to live up to.”

Griffiths, who works as a family and consumer sciences agent at the San Juan County Extension Office in Aztec, said he wouldn’t have been elected to the position without the support of county extension personnel throughout the state.

“I’m very grateful for all of the professionals in New Mexico who have supported me along the way,” he said. “This is definitely a team effort.”

Rick Griffiths, an agent in the San Juan County Extension Office in Aztec, is serving as the president of the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Griffiths was elected in September 2022, but he didn’t take over as president until September 2023. He spent that first year as president-elect, and when his term as president expires this fall, he will spend another year as past president, an advisory position, completing a three-year cycle of leadership positions with the organization.

Rolando Flores Galarza, the dean of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at NMSU, said the institution takes pride in Griffith’s work in San Juan County and across the state.

“His visibility will benefit New Mexico,” he stated in the news release. “He is a role model for his colleagues in Extension.”

Dianne Christensen, a family and consumer sciences agent in Bernalillo County, said Griffiths encouraged her and provided her with leadership opportunities over the last eight years, culminating in her being elected to the national board and serving as western region director.

“Rick is quick to listen, objective and very fair,” she stated in the news release. “He thinks issues through from perspectives and members value his opinions because they are always well formed.”

More: New building will allow NMSU San Juan County Extension Office plenty of room to grow

The National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences represents nearly 3,000 members across the country. It is designed to promote the mission and goals of the land grant university extension system, among other objectives, according to its website.

His priority as president will be to develop a new five-year strategic plan for the organization, Griffiths said. He said NEAFCS officials have spent the past several months gathering data, and they will spend this summer putting together the pieces of the plan.

The plan is due to be presented in September at the organization’s annual gathering in Tucson, Arizona. Griffiths said it is important that he and other NEAFCS officials meet that deadline because much of the organization’s decision-making hinges on the specifics of the new plan, which is intended as a roadmap for how the group will operate for the next five years.

Originally from Salt Lake City, Griffiths began his career teaching family and consumer sciences in high school but said he wanted to work with adults in that field at the community level. After obtaining his master’s degree, he joined the extension office staff in San Juan County nine years ago.

More: Local food summit participants soak up lessons of Growing Forward Farm in Aztec

“The best part of our job is that every day is different,” he said of the nature of the work extension agents perform.

Those tasks include responding to questions about food safety, planning and overseeing activities, answering questions about canning, participating in community meetings about health and wellness, and planning and conducting cooking and baking classes.

Griffiths said he learned to take a different approach to his job during the COVID-19 pandemic when face-to-face interaction with clients was all but impossible, greatly limiting what the extension office could do. Since then, he said, he has incorporated many virtual aspects into his routine to be as flexible as possible.

More: Luján convenes Aztec roundtable discussion to solicit farm bill input

He also said he’s looking forward to the planned construction of the extension office’s new headquarters in Aztec, a $3.5 million, 11,250-square-foot project that will feature more than five times the space of the office’s current quarters. The building is tentatively scheduled to open in the summer of 2025.

“That is going to be an amazing project,” he said. “I’m very excited it’s going to have a kitchen built into the building to food presentation classes, baking classes, cooking classes. We’ll have a lot of ability to do a lot more in the community.”

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: New Mexico's Rick Griffiths is new national extension branch president