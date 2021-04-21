NATIONAL CONTRACT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION’S LEADING CERTIFICATION ACHIEVES ANSI ACCREDITATION
ASHBURN, VA
ASHBURN, VA — The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) announced today they have been granted accreditation from The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for the Certified Professional Contract Manager™ (CPCM™) certification.
“This is a major acknowledgment from an internationally-recognized third-party of the quality of the CPCM™,” said Kraig Conrad, CEO. “As the gold standard in contract management, the CPCM™ demonstrates a commitment to the profession, mastery of skills, and deep knowledge of competencies. Our commitment to upholding international standards in certification serves to further solidify the importance of the CPCM™ to the profession.”
The ANSI accreditation process (based on the ANSI/ISO/IEC 17024 standard) provides a global benchmark for certification programs to ensure they operate in a consistent, comparable, and reliable manner worldwide. ANSI accreditation signifies that the holder has attained a certification designed to the highest industry requirements and that NCMA has met, and continues to meet standards for quality, underscoring the validity and integrity of its program as the gold standard of contract management certification.
For more information about the Certified Professional Contract Manager™ (CPCM™) certification visit, www.ncmahq.org/certification.
The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), which was founded in 1959 and is the world’s leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.
