National Corvette Museum Hosting Weeklong Online Car Show

The museum is finding unique ways to attract virtual traffic during the Covid-19 shutdown.

The National Corvette Museum may be temporarily closed due to Covid-19, but that isn't stopping the museum from spreading a little Corvette love. For a couple weeks now, NCM has been providing virtual tours to give car fanatics their fix, and now the museum has announced an online car show – for Corvettes only, of course.

This online car show is a way for the museum to keep enthusiasts engaged while non-essential businesses are shut down and practically everyone in the U.S. is under some sort of stay at home order. Almost two dozen "celebrity" judges are lined up for the online car show including current museum president, Dr. Sean Preston, factory Corvette drivers John Heinricy, Andy Pilgrim and Johnny O'Connell as well as past Corvette plant managers including the current manager, Kai Spande. Award categories include one for each of the eight Corvette generations, track-worthy awards for the C1-C7 generations, club participation, the most unique/personalized and, perhaps the coolest one, an award for the best story.

The museum points out that this is designed to be a "fun car show" to promote the car hobby during Covid-19, so it hopes people won't go to crazy with the awards. It's not an NCRS award or anything!

NCM's online car show started on April 6th and participants have until April 12th to enter, and everyone will be able to check out the cars when they are posted on April 13th. There's a $10 registration fee per car and a total of 24 awards will be handed out, so if you want to enter your Corvette to be virtually judged, then click HERE to register for this show.

Source: National Corvette Museum

