National Crime Surge: Police defunding questioned
Political pressure is mounting on the Biden administration as Americans react to escalating crime rates in major cities. In Wednesday's speech, the President called for stepped up efforts to crack down on illegal gun trafficking, but he omitted any reference to what his critics believe is a major cause of escalating violence - the defund police movement, the widespread disparagement of law enforcement, and the resultant Ferguson effect gone national. Doug McKelway has more.
