National Crime Victims' Rights Week service coming up

Apr. 20—GRAYSON — When Brian Keith Waugh was murdered in his home on July 11, 2003, his family was devastated. They had no place to turn for support.

His mother, Ann Bauers, realized the need for a group to help parents of children who had been murdered, so to fill a need and to find comfort for her own grief, she started one.

Now, that support group has become National Justice and Hope for Crime Victims and Bauers is its executive director. There also is a chapter in Louisville. The organization aims to offer support, education, awareness and court accompaniment for families and friends who are grieving after the murder of a loved one.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week will be April 24 through 30, and Bauers' group will offer a National Victims' Rights Week service at noon on April 26 at the group's headquarters at 5201 E. U.S. 60.

The keynote speaker will be Dorislee Gilbert, former state prosecutor and executive director of the Mary Byron Project, an organization in Jefferson County which was established to enhance justice to end intimate partner violence.

In addition to victim testimonies, other speakers will include:

—Pastor Ben James of First Church of Christ;

—Brenda Tiffany, mother of murdered Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder;

—Melinda Jean Mills, sister of murder victim Donald Mills.

Carla Brown will sing. Lunch will be served.

