It's National Croissant Day! These 5 Indianapolis bakeries have them on the menu

If you are a lover of the fluffy, buttery, flaky, pastry known as a croissant and you're always looking for a good reason to eat it, here's one: Jan. 30 is National Croissant Day.

What is a croissant? How is it made?

"At it’s most basic level, it’s a frugal kind of breakfast pastry, made from pâte feuilletée (soft flour of flour, yeast, butter, milk and salt)," National Today wrote of croissants on their website.

While it is known as a French pastry, it actually originated in Austria and was known as kipferls. The patry made its way to France when Marie Antoinette, the French queen who was from Austria requested the pastry be made.

The French bakers created their own version of kipferls, which is what we now know today as a croissant.

So if you're looking to celebrate National Croissant Day and need to know where to get them locally, here's a list of five bakeries that sell them in Indianapolis.

5 Indianapolis bakeries that serve croissants

Amelia's is a production bakery based in the Holy Rosary neighborhood in downtown Indianapolis. Their purpose is to bring high-quality, old-world bread to the people of our city.

Visit them at one of their three locations to pickup a croissant.

Fletcher Place: 653 Virginia Ave. | Windsor Park: 1637 Nowland Ave. | The Stutz: 1060 N. Capitol Ave.

Circle City Sweets is known for their French style pastries and breads, including croissants.

You can stop by to purchase croissants and also sign up for their cooking class to learn how make them yourself.

16Tech/Riverside: 1220 Waterway Boulevard (Inside the AMP at 16 Tech. The entrance is located off of Gent Street).

Gallery Pastry Shop offers brunch, dinner, cocktails and European inspired pastries.

You can stop by and pick up a croissant from their pastry case or dine in for brunch or dinner.

Meridian Kessler: 4573 N College Ave.

Leviathan Bakehouse offers viennoiserie, bread, coffee, sandwiches and pastries.

You can try their Croissant Pain au Chocolate (filled with dark chocolate), Almond Croissant, Everything Croissant or a breakfast sandwich on a croissant.

Chatham Arch: 1101 N College Ave.

Rene's Bakery is a local bakery that specializes in fresh, European-style breads and pastries.

You can get a butter, chocolate, almond, pan au raisin, walnut or cream cheese croissant.

Arden: 6524 N. Cornell Ave.

