National Cyber Director discusses cyber defense strategy at Homeland Security forum

The Inaugural Homeland Security Enterprise Forum is underway in Virginia. National Cyber Director Chris Inglis spoke at the conference and with CBS News investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge on the nation's digital defense strategy. She joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on their discussion.

