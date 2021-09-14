National Cyber Director discusses cyber defense strategy at Homeland Security forum

The Daily Beast

Media MattersFox News host Tucker Carlson confessed over the weekend that he will “lie” whenever he’s “really cornered or something.”During a Sunday appearance on right-wing provocateur Dave Rubin’s podcast, Carlson took aim at his rivals on CNN over what he claimed was their habit of telling falsehoods on the air. (The segment was first flagged by Media Matters, a liberal watchdog and Carlson nemesis.)“How do you think they live with themselves at this point when they just lie again and again a