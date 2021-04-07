National debt is surging higher. Here’s why worry is heading lower.

Laurent Belsie
·6 min read

Like the swallows to Mission San Juan Capistrano and the buzzards to Hinckley, Ohio, the doves on government debt have returned to Washington.

And in a big way.

The numbers tell the story. Last year, in the face of a once-in-a-century health emergency, a Republican president pushed massive spending bills that pushed the federal deficit to 14.9% of gross domestic product, the biggest shortfall of any year since 1945, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). This year, spending was forecast to reach 10.3% of GDP, the second-largest deficit in that era, even before the stimulus sought by his Democratic successor kicked in and other big spending measures are proposed.

In the past, both these presidents cast themselves as budget-cutters. And their supporters in Congress have dutifully gotten behind the big spending bills. Now, on the far left, congressional Democrats are pushing for even more deficit spending in line with so-called modern monetary theory, in which deficits don’t really matter for nations, like the United States, that print their own currency. And some Republicans are sending up trial balloons advocating increases in government outlays.

How long this debt-friendly climate lasts will hinge on political and economic factors that are hard to predict. When their own party is in power, politicians on both sides of the aisle have become prone to forget about the mounting federal debt. When they’re out of power, deficits and debt take on importance as an argument against the other side’s priorities.

As the pandemic emergency passes, “the political parties will continue to do their cyclical thing: ‘Your deficits are bad. My deficits are good,’” predicts Alan Viard, an economist at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

Yet for now, the pandemic and a sharp recession, coupled with a long period of low interest rates, have clearly changed the dynamics of fiscal policy.

What has changed, most notably, is the consensus among many economists. Whereas a few years ago, a key concern was the level of debt relative to GDP, with 90% to 100% considered a danger zone, now many are less worried about it.

“The economics field has shifted,” says Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute and former chief economist to the secretary of labor during the Obama administration.

Clearly, the nation is piling up debt, which reached 100% of GDP last year and by 2031 was on track to reach a record 107%, even before the Biden administration’s stimulus package was passed, according to the CBO. But two things have changed.

First, interest rates have fallen to near record lows, making the cost of borrowing virtually free. That could prove a boon, especially if the money is spent on investments, such as infrastructure, that can grow the economy in the future.

“Investing in better roads, bridges, dams, electrical infrastructure, all of that stuff, clearly, those investments pay returns over a long period of time,” says Leonard Burman, a professor at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School in New York. “Investing in better education, if you can do it, pays returns over the course of decades.”

Second, the slow recovery from the Great Recession has convinced many economists that the U.S. didn’t enact enough stimulus at the time. In the face of opposition from Republicans and concerned about ballooning the federal debt, President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden cut back their stimulus proposal. Democrats don’t want to make the same mistake twice.

“We were piling up this evidence that we weren’t doing what we needed to do,” says Ms. Shierholz. “We need to deficit-spend.”

So far, President Biden is doing just that. Having pushed through a $1.9 trillion stimulus package last month, he is now proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure and green energy plan. Other expensive initiatives on health care and education are in the works.

Unusually, he is proposing tax increases on corporations and the wealthy to pay for the infrastructure package over 15 years – a sign that Mr. Biden, who spent his Senate career championing budget restraint, has not cast his lot with the far left wing in his party. This group has gained momentum in recent years with its new and unproven fiscal approach, modern monetary theory.

This view has received some validation because conventional theory can’t explain why interest rates have stayed so low while government borrowing has soared so high. But some economists liken it to the left’s version of supply-side economics, under which some conservatives have argued without evidence that tax cuts pay for themselves.

Conservative politicians have also been embracing looser fiscal policies.

“Republicans have not exactly been ones to shy away from increased spending on national security – they’ve always had that bent,” says William Hoagland, former Republican staff director of the Senate Budget Committee and now senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington. Then, he adds, a series of national crises this century – from 9/11 to the Great Recession – caused the GOP to repeatedly shelve plans to trim spending and, instead, ratchet it up, he says.

This lack of fiscal discipline was most prominent during the Trump administration, which pushed through large tax cuts without taking on major entitlement programs.

Although the proposed Biden tax increases are unpopular with conservatives, Republicans have signaled their support for parts of the infrastructure plan. Interviewed on Sunday, GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri predicted the president would have “an easy win” if he would scale back his $2 trillion infrastructure bill by two-thirds. That’s roughly the amount that the proposal would spend on traditional infrastructure.

But the Biden administration has stretched the definition of infrastructure to include building and rehabilitating housing for low- and middle-income Americans, upgrading public schools and community colleges, and expanding home-based care for seniors.

At some point, a rise in interest rates could challenge the new thinking about debt. Jason Furman and Lawrence Summers, prominent economists who have served in Democratic administrations, wrote last fall that “current projections do raise concerns over the fiscal situation beyond 2030,” but they added that “there is enormous uncertainty and ... much of the issue would be addressed if necessary reforms internal to Social Security and Medicare were undertaken.”

At present, the focus is squarely on economic revival, not entitlement reform. Yet even now, the administration had to push through its stimulus program through Congress without a single Republican vote. Pundits expect an uphill battle for Mr. Biden’s infrastructure plan.

This extreme partisanship dims the prospects for tackling the nation’s deficits and debt anytime soon. “I’ve become more pessimistic in recent years because addressing this problem before there’s a crisis is going to require bipartisan agreement,” says Mr. Viard of AEI.

Partisanship may actually be making the debt problem worse.

“Polarization has killed the kinds of days we used to have where people of both parties could come together and hammer out tough deficit deals because they knew it was the right thing to do,” says Maya MacGuineas, head of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group in Washington. “Now, party leaders and many members of the parties are so focused on every new political battle and election, they’re unwilling to do the hard work of governing. [And] politicians tend to get more support by giving things away rather than actually paying for them.”

Staff writer Christa Case Bryant contributed to this article from Washington.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Despite Biden claim, most migrant families not being expelled to Mexico

    U.S. border agents expelled roughly a third of migrant parents and children traveling together and caught crossing the southwestern border in March, according to U.S. government data, undercutting a claim by President Joe Biden that most families are being sent back to Mexico. About 17,000 of the nearly 53,000 parents and children caught at the border in March were expelled under a COVID-related public health order known as Title 42, an administration official said during a background briefing with reporters on Wednesday. The rest were placed in U.S. immigration proceedings, in keeping with the practice before Title 42, which was implemented under former President Donald Trump in March 2020.

  • EXPLAINER: Did Floyd really yell, 'I ate too many drugs?'

    The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer on trial in the death of George Floyd tried Wednesday to show that Floyd yelled "I ate too many drugs” as three officers pinned him to the ground. Attorney Eric Nelson didn't get the clear confirmation he was seeking, but he may have planted a seed in jurors' minds anyway as he seeks to sow reasonable doubt about the prosecution's case against Derek Chauvin. Part of his strategy for defending Chauvin against murder and manslaughter charges has been to deflect responsibility for Floyd's death last May 25 away from Chauvin — a white officer who prosecutors say knelt on the Black man's neck for 9 1/2 minutes — and onto Floyd himself for using illegal drugs.

  • Fed in March saw brighter outlook, yet underscored patience

    Federal Reserve officials were encouraged last month by evidence the U.S. economy was picking up, but they showed no sign of moving closer to ending their bond purchases or lifting their benchmark short-term interest rate from nearly zero. Fed policymakers also said they expect inflation will likely rise in the next few months because of supply bottlenecks, but they believe it will remain near their 2% target over the longer run. “It would likely be some time until substantial further progress toward” the Fed's goals of maximum employment and inflation at 2% are reached, and “asset purchases would continue at least at the current pace until then,” the Fed said in minutes taken during its March 16-17 meeting.

  • Fed officials split on outlook for inflation

    Fed officials seems divided almost evenly about the outlook for inflation -- with one camp worried inflation might be higher than expected, while another saw factors that have held down inflation in recent years would remain powerful, according to minutes of the March meeting released Wednesday.

  • Israel risks tensions with Biden by striking Iranian ships

    Israel could be risking escalation with Iran and tensions with the Biden administration by continuing to strike Iranian ships — a risk that is exacerbated by Israel's political crisis and dysfunctional interim government.Why it matters: An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the same day the Vienna talks opened.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backstory: Over the last two years, Israel has been engaged in a secret military campaign to sabotage dozens of Iranian ships and tankers which had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.This campaign was kept under the radar until it was reported several weeks ago by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.Around the same time, the Iranians belatedly retaliated by attacking two Israeli-owned ships in the Gulf. Tuesday's attack was an Israeli response.What they're saying: The Pentagon was quick to tell reporters that the U.S. wasn't involved in the attack, and U.S. officials later told the New York Times that Israel was responsible. The Israeli government has been silent on the attacks other than general statements against Iran.The attacks could complicate U.S.-Iran nuclear diplomacy and the Biden administrations efforts to end the war in Yemen. What next: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is due in Israel on Sunday. The regional escalation with Iran will be one of the main topics in his discussions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Honduras trial in Indigenous activist's murder paused

    The trial of an alleged mastermind in the killing of Berta Cáceres, a prize-winning environmental and Indigenous rights defender in Honduras, was suspended Wednesday as the defense team attempted to change the judge. The pause came just one day after the trial of Roberto David Castillo Mejía opened. Castillo’s lawyers are now asking the Court of Appeals to move the case to another court.

  • Fed members see inflation under control, but more express concern

    Most US central bankers viewed inflation as stable, but some are becoming more vocal about fears the Covid-19 pandemic will push prices higher, according to minutes of last month's Federal Reserve meeting released on Wednesday.

  • Exclusive: Satellite images reveal how shadowy Wagner Group has become Vladimir Putin's 'private army'

    Britain should confront Russian “mercenary groups”, the Defence Secretary has said, as intelligence images show Vladimir Putin is supplying tanks and planes to his “private army”. The Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, run by a man known as “Putin’s chef”, showed “how modern warfare is rapidly changing,” Ben Wallace told The Telegraph. The Defence Secretary’s comments come as recently declassified intelligence photos, below, show the Wagner Group using regular Russian military equipment in Libya, suggesting it is, in effect, a deniable part of the Kremlin’s army.

  • Cloud Software Stocks Should Prosper, Says BofA. Here Are Its 6 Favorite Picks.

    Analyst Brad Sills launched coverage on a slew of companies in the group, laying out a bull case for many of them.

  • Summoning seniors: Big new push to vaccinate older Americans

    Seventy-four-year-old Linda Busby hesitated outside a community center where older people were loading up to go get the coronavirus vaccine. “I was scared, I’m not afraid to say that,” Busby said Wednesday after getting her shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after encouragement from a staff member and her brother. Busby's hesitance is just what the Biden administration and its allies in the states are combating, one person at a time, as the White House steps up appeals to seniors to get inoculated.

  • This new boutique hotel in Miami Beach has a rooftop pool deck and great views

    The Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery is ready to welcome guests to Miami Beach.

  • Treasury details Biden's plan to raise $2 trillion through corporate tax hikes

    The Treasury Department released details on Wednesday of President Biden's plan to hike corporate taxes over the next 15 years to raise about $2 trillion for his sweeping jobs and infrastructure proposal.Why it matters: The plan will likely serve as a roadmap as Democrats in Congress craft legislation to enact Biden's $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan, which seeks to fulfill a range of campaign promises to fix the country’s crumbling infrastructure, slow the growing climate crisis and reduce economic inequality.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The infrastructure plan, which follows a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, is one of two large packages planned by the administration to boost infrastructure — and it lays further groundwork for Biden’s first-term legacy to be defined by spending trillions within months of taking office.Details: The tax plan unveiled Wednesday would... Raise the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%.Enforce a 15% minimum tax on book income of large companies that report high profits, but have little taxable income.Replace fossil fuel subsidies with incentives for clean energy production.Boost enforcement against corporate tax avoidance.What they're saying: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on a briefing call that Biden's plan would end the global “race to the bottom” of corporate taxes that have hurt workers and the U.S. economy, per the New York Times. "Our tax revenues are already at their lowest level in generations,” she said. “If they continue to drop lower, we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D."Earlier this week, Yellen called for a global minimum tax rate to reduce the likelihood of companies relocating offshore, which some Republicans have warned would be a byproduct of raising corporate taxes.Between the lines: 65% of voters said they strongly or somewhat support Biden raising corporate taxes to pay for his infrastructure plan, including 42% of Republicans, according to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.The other side: The Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, the voices of America's top corporations, have claimed that raising taxes would hurt U.S. companies operating globally, AP reports.Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) warned on Monday that he will not support Biden's proposed corporate tax hike, adding that there are "six or seven other Democrats that feel very strongly about this.”"There is room for compromise," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at a White House press briefing Wednesday, in reference to the 28% corporate tax rate.Go deeper: Biden unveils sweeping American Jobs PlanLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Thai rescue unit frees Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    Thai rescue workers said on Wednesday they had freed a Buddhist monk trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand's Phitsanulok province, after he went inside days ago to meditate. The monk, identified by a local rescue unit as 46-year-old Phra Ajarn Manas, was on a pilgrimage from another province and had gone into the Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok on Saturday. An unseasonal rainstorm that struck on Sunday and continued through Tuesday flooded parts of the cave while he was inside, the local rescue unit said on its Facebook page.

  • 'How many of us will be left?' Catholic nuns face loss, pain

    The nuns’ daily email update was overtaken by news of infections. Prayers for the sick went unanswered, prayers for the dead grew monotonous and, their cloistered world suddenly caving in, some of the sisters’ thoughts were halting.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • DJ Khaled Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for $12.5 Million

    The music producer is moving on from the Mulholland Estates community

  • Kentucky expands voting access, cementing status as beacon of bipartisan cooperation on election reform

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday making early voting and pandemic-era reforms to modernize absentee voting permanent.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.