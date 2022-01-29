National Democrats take aim at Iowa's caucuses as discussions begin over 2024 calendar

DES MOINES, Iowa – Members of the Democratic National Committee took aim at Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses Saturday as the group considers changes to the 2024 presidential nominating process.

Though there were few explicit mentions of Iowa and the collapse of its 2020 caucuses, those were the clear subtext of comments calling for the elimination of caucuses, restructuring the order of the early primary states and increasing diversity and inclusion throughout the presidential nominating process.

"While there are some benefits to caucuses, I think it is hard to argue that primaries don't bring more voices into the process," said DNC member Mo Elleithee. "And I think that is a key value of the Democratic Party."

He said in addition to prioritizing primaries over caucuses, the party should emphasize diverse states and bring general election battleground states into the process far earlier.

"Three of the four current early window states satisfy at least two of those criteria," he said. "One does not satisfy any of them, at least in recent years."

Saturday's virtual meeting of the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee launched formal conversations about Iowa's fate as calls grow to strip it of its prized caucuses in favor of simpler, more inclusive primaries and possibly remove it from the front of the nominating calendar.

Since Jan. 24, 1972 – 50 years ago this month – Iowa has kicked off the presidential nominating process with its caucuses. And for nearly as many years, Iowa has been a target as other states vie to assume its coveted status.

But those conversations gained steam in 2020 when Democrats were unable to report out accurate results of their caucuses in a timely manner. The debacle came as complaints that Iowa’s demographics do not represent the nation at large and its processes disenfranchise potential caucusgoers gained steam.

"As we talk about the calendar or any other changes that we might consider moving forward," said committee member Yvette Lewis, "I think in this present time, with what is happening on the other side, any hint of suppression or exclusion, whether intentional or incidental, we need to look at and make sure that we are not guilty of the same things that we are accusing the other side of."

For years, critics have complained Iowa's process makes it impossible for people who cannot show up on a particular night at a specific place to make their voices heard. Night shift workers, people with health and mobility problems and those who need access to child care all face barriers to participation, they say.

In an effort to address some of those concerns, Iowa proposed a virtual caucus option ahead of its 2020 caucuses. But the DNC rejected that plan amid concerns about cybersecurity.

In 2020, Iowa Democrats also were required to release the number of people who supported each candidate on the first alignment and again after the realignment. Those changes were aimed at increasing transparency into an elaborate and opaque system of awarding delegates, which determine a caucus winner. But that change gave a new window into just how convoluted and arcane Iowa's rules are.

There were very few defenses of Iowa during Saturday's meeting. Iowa's representative on the panel, Scott Brennan, did not speak.

"The early states are important ... because of the impact they have on subsequent electorates and the role they have played in winnowing out the field," said committee member Elaine Kamarck, who has written a book about the primary process. "And therefore, I think we ought to think about that as we go forward. And I think this will be a topic of rich discussion, and we can start from scratch."

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn issued a statement at the conclusion of the meeting thanking DNC Chair Jaime Harrison for the open line of communication.

"I will continue to fight for Iowa to remain first, and I also understand that the DNC has their own process that must be followed," Wilburn said. "As Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, I’m committed to working with the DNC and my fellow early state leaders in New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada to ensure future successful Iowa Democratic Caucuses.”

In a defense of Iowa's caucus process, the Iowa Democratic Party released a statement saying the state provides an equitable playing field for diverse candidates and that it also represents a key constituency that the party has failed to connect with: rural and working-class Americans.

The committee did not take direct action on the caucuses or the calendar, but the meeting set a clear tone for future discussions. The committee plans to meet again in March to continue its efforts.

“I would imagine that the March meeting is really where the rubber is going to hit the road,” Iowa Democratic operative Norm Sterzenbach previously told the Des Moines Register.

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: National Democrats take aim at Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses