National Distributor Pledges No Profits On Sale Of Protective Masks To First Responders

Urges other sellers of protective masks to join commitment across the country

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to ensure access to protective gear to first responders, Galls – a national distributor of equipment to state and local first responders – has pledged to offer N95 and other protective masks to its public safety partners at no profit to the company.

The following is a statement from Galls CEO Mike Wessner:

"Galls and our 1500 employees across the country have proudly supported the needs of America's first responders for over 50 years. As the COVID-19 crisis has spread across the country over the past few weeks, we have increasingly been asked by many of our public safety partners to assist them in securing protective masks.

We are working night and day to secure masks that are in short supply and desperately needed by our first responders. The reality is that we have seen a significant increase in the prices charged by manufacturers and distributors of these products across the world. This threatens the access our local first responders have to this equipment at a critical moment.

As a result, we at Galls will not profit from the sale of these protective masks to our first responders and public safety partners. We are making this commitment for as long as it takes to see our country through this crisis, and urge other companies to join us in this pledge.

As always, we at Galls are proud of all that our first responders are doing to address this crisis, and stand with them every step of the way."

