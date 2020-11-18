National Diversity Council's National Coalition for Racial Justice & Equity Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Diversity Council (NDC) announced it has appointed Ovell Barbee, SPHR, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer at Spectrum Health, to its Board of Directors for the National Coalition for Racial Justice & Equity (NCRJE).

Awarded a prestigious community "Giant Award" by Grand Rapids Community College for his advocacy on behalf of others, Ovell Barbee has established an outstanding reputation as a visionary human resource leader with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

He has developed and led innovative HR initiatives in diverse industries, including Motorola, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and General Motors/OnStar. He was recently recognized by Corp! Magazine as a Diversity Business Leader and was named to the list of Top 50 Executives Under the Age of 50 by the National Black MBA Association.

Barbee, who leads an award-winning team at Spectrum Health, is best known for his clarion call to "Stop the Silence," having spent an entire year meeting with and listening to leaders throughout Grand Rapids, Michigan, to break down barriers and understand the perceptions, challenges and attitudes toward Spectrum Health.

"The National Diversity Council is honored to have an inclusive leader such as Ovell join our Board of Directors for the NCRJE. His commitment is not just to DE&I, but to racial justice and equity in our country as well. As a dedicated board member for the Michigan Diversity Council (MIDC), it is a double win for us to also have his insight as a part of these initiatives under the umbrella of the NDC and NCRJE," says Darlene King, Executive Director, MIDC/NDC Consultant.

"I am pleased to be appointed to this prestigious board. It is important for us to advocate on behalf of others as we take action to build more equitable communities," Barbee said.

The National Coalition for Racial Justice and Equity aims to advance racial equity for all to transform our nation and achieve social justice. Through collaboration from leaders across various industries, NCRJE will create a space that leverages the voices and perspectives of our networks to help dismantle systemic racism through strategic and intentional racial equity efforts.

We will serve as a conduit for change around racial justice and have a tangible impact on our communities and our nation.

To learn more about the National Coalition for Racial Justice & Equity, please visit the website at www.NCRJE.org.

