National Donut Day 2022 deals: Find freebies and discounts Dunkin', Krispy Kreme Friday

Get a free doughnut of your choosing at Krispy Kreme locations in honor of National Donut Day.

Happy National Donut Day, readers!

Most of the big national chains are offering freebies, BOGO deals or some kind of discount in honor of the occasion, and we've rounded up many of those deals here.

You can get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme or Duck Donuts just by walking in the door – no purchase necessary. Other chains, like Dunkin' Donuts, will give you a free coffee to wash down that cruller if you buy something else.

Check the fine print for each, as some restaurants may require you to register for their rewards program or make a purchase through their app to qualify for any freebies or discounts.

Here's hoping that by the time the next National Donut Day rolls around, the Associated Press will have capitulated and changed the official spelling to "donut" so we don't have to keep doing it both ways.

Click on the restaurant names below for more details on each deal.

Buy any piece of Carl's merchandise in store for a chance to win a classic dozen doughnuts a week for a year.

Get a free box of powdered and cinnamon doughnuts with any purchase.

Visit a store for a free cinnamon sugar doughnut Friday.

Buy any beverage and get a free doughnut Friday.

Download the app and get a free coffee with any purchase every Thursday in June.

Get a free doughnut of your choice Friday – no purchase necessary. Buying for the office? Buy a dozen doughnuts or 16 minis and get a dozen glazed for just $1. (BOGO offer is limited to two in-shop and drive-thru and one online.)

While we're on the subject of Krispy Kreme, don't forget: Every Wednesday through Labor Day is "Beat the Pump" day, which means you get a dozen doughnuts for the national average price for a gallon of gas. Get a sense of how much you'll pay by checking AAA's gas price index.

Post a photo showing how you enjoy your doughnut using the hashtag #HowIDonut and you'll be entered to win free doughnuts for a year. Winners will be chosen Friday.

Bring this coupon to a store to get a free espresso drink Friday.

Pay just 99 cents for any size Premium Roast or iced coffee when you buy through the app.

Purchase anything and get a free glazed doughnut. The deal runs from 5 a.m. to noon.

Customers who register for Tim's Rewards and buy a doughnut through the Tim's app or online can unlock a free doughnut. The deal is good through Sunday.

Homers – pink frosted in honor of TV's most famous animated doughnut connoisseur – are $1 in honor of National Donut Day.

