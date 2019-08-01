Is National Electronics Holdings (HKG:213) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies National Electronics Holdings Limited (HKG:213) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does National Electronics Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, National Electronics Holdings had HK$3.89b of debt, up from HK$3.47b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of HK$1.05b, its net debt is less, at about HK$2.84b.

SEHK:213 Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

How Healthy Is National Electronics Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that National Electronics Holdings had liabilities of HK$1.15b due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$3.37b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$1.05b and HK$135.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total HK$3.33b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the HK$1.22b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, National Electronics Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since National Electronics Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, National Electronics Holdings saw its revenue drop to HK$881m, which is a fall of 37%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While National Electronics Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost HK$50m at the EBIT level. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. But we think that is unlikely, given it is low on liquid assets, and burned through HK$234m in the last year. So we think this stock is risky, like walking through a dirty dog park with a mask on. For riskier companies like National Electronics Holdings I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.