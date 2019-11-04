Is National Electronics Holdings Limited's (HKG:213) CEO Pay Fair?

James Lee became the CEO of National Electronics Holdings Limited (HKG:213) in 2005. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does James Lee's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that National Electronics Holdings Limited is worth HK$1.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$11m for the year to March 2019. Notably, the salary of HK$11m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$784m to HK$3.1b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.3m.

As you can see, James Lee is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean National Electronics Holdings Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at National Electronics Holdings has changed from year to year.

SEHK:213 CEO Compensation, November 4th 2019

Is National Electronics Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years National Electronics Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 3.0% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 37% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has National Electronics Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with National Electronics Holdings Limited for providing a total return of 33% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at National Electronics Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. On the other hand, returns have been good, so the company is doing something right. Considering this, shareholders are probably not too worried about the CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at National Electronics Holdings.

