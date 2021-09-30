'A national emergency': 1.8 million counterfeit pills seized, flood of fake meds driving record overdose deaths

Federal authorities Thursday announced the seizure of 1.8 million counterfeit pills feared to contain deadly doses of fentanyl and other drugs, part of a flood of fake medications driving record overdose deaths across the nation.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, appearing with Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram, said the pills were recovered in just the past two months as part of a federal crackdown intended to blunt a "national emergency."

Prior to the latest seizure, authorities said 9.5 million fake pills had been recovered so far this year – more than the last two years combined.

The numbers loom as a striking backdrop to yet another grim data point: A record 93,000 people in the U.S. died of a drug overdose last year.

In color, size and markings, the pills are made to appear like prescribed medication and have poured into the U.S. from makeshift operations in Mexico. The chemical components used in the assembly have been traced to China.

Based on the size of the recent seizure, officials said the pills could have contributed to the overdose deaths of 700,000 people.

The number of fake pills containing deadly fentanyl has jumped nearly 430% since 2019, officials said.

The risk posed by the fake medication was the subject of a public safety alert issued earlier this week by the DEA, the first such bulletin in six years.

The notice was intended to highlight the "significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills that are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate."

