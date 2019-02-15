National emergency plan announced via iPhone Notes app? Twitter noticed

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency to get more funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border while he signs a bill that provides some money for a physical barrier there, the White House said.

And when White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced the decision Thursday via an image of her statement on Twitter, users noticed that it appeared to be written in Apple's Notes app on an iPhone.

Notes, known for its textured background and sans serif font, has long been used in celebrity apologies and shopping lists, among its many other everyday applications, and some on social media noted that national emergencies can now be added to that list.

Statement on Government Funding Bill: pic.twitter.com/DrNv9D4rEi — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 14, 2019

He's been slow-rolling this fake "emergency" for six weeks now and you had to rush out the announcement on your iPhone's Notes app? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 14, 2019

Americans are being informed that the President of the United States plans to declare a state of emergency via a statement typed on the iPhone Notes app https://t.co/WnVB8uMQCO — Liam Stack (@liamstack) February 14, 2019

How much of an emergency can it be if it's being declared via Notes App? https://t.co/5XAMSXS2iH — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 14, 2019

a national emergency getting declared via the notes app feels like a new level for something normally used for celeb apologies https://t.co/RaLIeGDNpv — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 14, 2019

government by notes app pic.twitter.com/4qLAEmmwiW — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 14, 2019

Usefulness of iPhone Notes app as a function of use pic.twitter.com/HgavzhOtiN — Matthew Shea (@lightsheaber) February 14, 2019

