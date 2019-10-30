Is National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points since the end of the third quarter of 2018 as investors first worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates and the escalation of the trade war with China. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only about 60% S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. NESR was in 7 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with NESR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NESR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers look at the upper echelon of this group, about 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people orchestrate bulk of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by keeping track of their highest performing stock picks, Insider Monkey has figured out a few investment strategies that have historically outstripped the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to go over the new hedge fund action regarding National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Hedge fund activity in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NESR over the last 16 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.