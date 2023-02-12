Here’s who national experts predict will win Chiefs-Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII

The first players arrived at Chiefs training camp on July 22, officially kicking off the 2022 season.

On Sunday the Chiefs will close the season by facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. That’s a span of 205 days.

In honor of that, here is who 205 national experts are predicting will win the Super Bowl, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and will air on Fox (WDAF-TV, Ch. 4 in KC).

A 31-28 Chiefs victory is the prediction from the Sporting News’ Bill Bender. This is an excerpt from his story: “The Eagles’ running game will be a huge factor, and Philadelphia will lead at halftime in this game. Still, this is another (Patrick) Mahomes legacy game, and the victory against the Bengals was just another example of how his dynamic play-making ability shifts games. Count on the lessons learned from the loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV to register, especially against that pass rush. This is (Andy) Reid’s fourth trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach, and that experience will pay off – especially in the fourth quarter. Kansas City wins on another walk-off by Harrison Butker in a fantastic Super Bowl that lives up to expectations.”

A 27-25 Eagles win is the call from The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia. Here is a snippet from his story: “I think Andy Reid has the advantage with game-planning during the week, but in terms of making smart, aggressive in-game decisions, Nick Sirianni has been better. I think both offenses will move the ball consistently in this game, but there could be a lot of long drives that limit the total number of possessions. I see a tight game in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles get the ball back while trailing 25-24 with about four minutes left. They grind away and never give Mahomes another chance. Kicker Jake Elliott nails the game-winning field goal as time expires.”

The Chiefs were the pick for six of nine writers at the Athletic: Mark Kaboly, Josh Kendall, Austin Mock, Jay Morrison, Tashan Reed and Ben Standig. The four picks for the Eagles: Nick Kosmider, Larry Holder and Michael-Shawn Dugar. Morrison wrote: “The Chiefs have a better, more experienced head coach. The Chiefs have the better, more experienced quarterback. That alone would outweigh any advantage the Eagles might have in a side-by-side rundown of the other positions if, you know, the Eagles actually had an edge. But they don’t. It’s even. The Philadelphia pass rush is great, and the Eagles are going to pressure Patrick Mahomes. But the Kansas City offensive line is strong enough to limit the heat, and Mahomes should start getting more mobility back with the week off from playing. And don’t discount the fact that the Eagles have had two cakewalks and the Chiefs two fistfights. The Chiefs are better prepared for this and are just plain better.”

Half of the eight writers at Sports Illustrated went with the Chiefs: Albert Breer (27-24 final score), Michael Rosenberg (27-23), John Pluym (27-24) and Gary Gramling (34-31). Taking Philly: Mitch Goldich (30-26), Andrew Brandt (34-17), Greg Bishop (24-21) and Conor Orr (31-23). Here is an excerpt of what Gramling wrote: “Mahomes had two weeks to heal, and what, they’re gonna start throwing flags on that offensive line now? He’ll have time and space to do his thing. And if Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw had those kinds of issues finding the ball against the Eagles’ run game, I fear for Nick Bolton & Co. I think Sunday will bring a lot of sustained drives and a back-and-forth affair, and it will probably turn on whichever team is the beneficiary of some weird, fluky turnover.”

Five of eight writers at CBS Sports see the Chiefs winning: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Jamey Eisenberg.Those picking the Eagles: Jason LaCanfora, Will Brinson and Dave Richard. Prisco sees a 33-30 score. Here is part of what he wrote: “If Mahomes has time — even with a bum ankle that he says has improved greatly since he hurt it three weeks ago — he will pick apart the Eagles secondary. So it basically comes down to the Chiefs offensive line. Can they hold up? The Eagles better have a plan for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. They should double him and dare everybody else to beat them. That’s what I would do. The Eagles do have linebackers who can run, and I think linebacker T.J. Edwards, the Eagles most-underrated player, will come up big. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is also a chess piece in the secondary that can do a lot of things and might spend time on Kelce.”

The Chiefs received the vote from three of five “Good Morning Football” hosts (one abstained).

Three for the @Chiefs, two for the @eagles, one "recuse" of a pick@gmfb makes their Super Bowl predictions



: #SBLVII -- Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm ET on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/hdmokU2nKX — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 10, 2023

Philadelphia will win 28-23 says the Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer. Here is an excerpt from his story: “Mahomes is the big wild card, but that ankle injury is a problem, especially against an Eagles defense that set a franchise sack record this season. That Philadelphia secondary is smothering, too. It’s always scary picking against Kansas City, but the Eagles are the more complete team and have more ways to move the ball. That gives them the edge.”

The Chiefs are the choice for both Pro Football Talk writers. Mike Florio sees a 27-24 final score. Here is part of what he wrote: “Kansas City has fought through more adversity than the Eagles, especially in the playoffs. That matters. Kansas City also has the experience edge in the Super Bowl. That matters, too. What matters most is the presence of the best quarterback in football, a sure-fire Hall of Famer who may eventually earn a spot in the Canton Upper Room proposed by Deion Sanders. Mahomes. The Magic Man. The man among boys. The guy who finds a way to move the ball, to score points, and to do it in a way that is always far more entertaining than anything anyone else can muster.” Michael David Smith predicted a 24-21 score and wrote: “I see a close game that the Eagles may lead much of the way, but one that will end with Mahomes making big plays in the fourth quarter and winning his second Super Bowl.”

A 27-23 Chiefs victory is the pick from the Miami Herald’s Greg Cote. Here is part of his story: “K.C. coach Andy Reid has an unequaled record of success following bye weeks. Chiefs have won and covered over Eagles three straight times including a 12-point road win last year. Also, Chiefs are stout in the unaccustomed role of underdogs: 12-4-1 against the spread the past 17 times getting points. Finally, Hurts has not put up big passing numbers since his shoulder injury in mid-December, and K.C.’s run-defense is good enough (eighth ranked) to force Hurts to the air. Mostly, though, our upset is pinned simply on this: Mahomes being the best player in this game, and showing the world why.”

Two of three Philadelphia Inquirer writers see the Eagles winning: E.J. Smith (38-34 final score) and Josh Tolentino (31-24). Taking the Chiefs: Jeff McLane (31-30). Smith wrote: “This game is a toss-up. An early lead will be a significant swing, as will the health of both quarterbacks playing. Picking against a quarterback as good as Mahomes is tough to do, but the Eagles’ talent advantage is too hard to overlook.”

The Chiefs were the pick from 10 of 15 Fox Sports experts: Shannon Sharpe (34-31 final score), Colin Cowherd (28-23), Sam Panayotovich (27-24), Henry McKenna (27-24), Eric Williams (33-28), Ralph Vacchiano (30-23), Patrick Everson (31-24), David Helman (29-27), Geoff Schwartz (31-28) and Ben Arthur (27-21). Taking the Eagles: Greg Auman (35-31), Skip Bayless (30-27), Carmen Vitali (29-23), Jason McIntyre (27-24) and Warren Sharpe (27-24). This is a snippet of what Arthur wrote: “Football is obviously a team game, and top to bottom, the Eagles probably have the best roster in the NFL. But I just can’t see Mahomes losing in the Super Bowl twice in three years.”

Philadelphia got three of the four votes from the “First Take” personalities.

Thirteen of 24 experts at NFL.com see the Eagles winning: Judy Battista (27-24 final score), Jeffri Chadiha (24-21), Chad Reuter (31-24), Marc Ross (30-21), Gennaro Filice (27-24), Adam Rank (31-23), Bobby Kownack (28-21), Lance Zierlein (27-24), Christian Gonzales (31-27), Nick Shook (27-25), Marc Sessler (34-28, OT), Tom Blair (24-21) and Brenna White (34-27). The picks for the Chiefs: DeAngelo Hall (31-24), Eric Edholm (31-24), Brookie Cersosimo (26-20), Dan Hanzus (37-17), David Carr (42-35), Dan Parr (27-23), Jeremy Bergman (23-19), Grant Gordon (27-24), Maurice Jones-Drew (28-27), Michael Bacca (33-27) and Kevin Patra (27-24). Hanzus wrote: “The days of feasting on Daniel Jones and Josh Johnson never seemed so far away for the Eagles, who get cooked by Patrick Mahomes on the sport’s biggest stage.”

Taking the Eagles to win were 12 of 23 people at Pro Football Network: Adam Beasley (27-24 final score), Matt Cannata (27-17), Jack Caporuscio (17-14), Ian Cummings (39-37), Tommy Garrett (27-24), Justin Hier (33-31), Oliver Hodgkinson (24-17), Cam Mellor (28-24), Dalton Miller (27-24), Dallas Robinson (32-27), Ben Rolfe (27-23) and Ian Wharton (31-27). Picking the Chiefs: James Fragoza (27-21), Eric Frosbutter (24-20), Ryan Gosling (31-17), Arif Hasan (31-28), Matt Infante (27-23), Jason Katz (23-20), Tyler Olson (27-23), B.J. Ruddell (22-17), Aaron Sutton (24-19), Rachel Wells (24-21) and Brett Yarris (24-21). Here is part of what Hasan wrote: “The Philadelphia Eagles are a more talented team with a great coaching staff, but I can’t ignore Patrick Mahomes, injured or not, as the difference in this game. Andy Reid has always been special when given more time, and I think he’ll prove it again — and we’ll get to talk about some more Mahomes heroics.”

Forty-five of 71 ESPN pundits picked the Eagles to win: D.J. Bien-Aime (30-23 final score), Matt Bowen (31-24), Tedy Bruschi (31-24), Joe Buck (24-20), Rich Cimini (27-23), Mike Clay (27-26), Tristan H. Cockcroft (37-31), Courtney Cronin (30-28), Turron Davenport (30-24), Michael DiRocco (31-23), Elle Duncan (28-24), David Flemming (31-22), Jeremy Fowler (27-24). Alaina Getzenberg (34-27), Robert Griffin III (31-27), Paul Gutierrez (26-24), Brady Henderson (27-26), Tim Keown (24-14), Doug Kezirian (27-17), Mel Kiper (27-23), Jenna Laine (34-21), Steve Levy (31-24), A. Martin Kimberly (31-27), Tim McManus (31-24), Todd McShay (31-24), Elizabeth Merrill (31-30), Kevin Negandhi (38-34), Dan Orlovsky (30-28), Ranaan Jordan (31-26), Jordan Reid (27-24), Mike Reiss (30-24), Rex Ryan (28-21), Kevin Seifert (31-30), Michael Tannenbaum (31-28), Adam Teicher (27-20), Katherine Terrill (28-21), Jake Trotter (28-27), Nick Wagoner (26-23), Seth Walder (24-20), Josh Weinfuss (27-24), Ed Werder (34-27), Seth Wickersham (24-23), Damien Woody (34-27), Eric Woodyard (27-23) and Field Yates (28-24).

Going with the Chiefs are: Todd Archer (34-27), Ben Baby (30-21), Sarah Barshop (27-21), Michelle Beisner-Buck (27-24), Linda Cohn (31-27), Jeff Darlington (31-24), Rob Demovsky (30-24), Michael Eaves (30-24), Alden Gonzalez (31-24), Dan Graziano (27-24), Matt Hasselbeck (26-25), Tim Hasselbeck (24-20), Jamison Hensley (31-20), Stephen Holder (26-23), John Keim (23-20), Mina Kimes (28-27), Louis-Jacques Marcel (35-28), Matt Miller (27-24), Phil Murphy (30-22), David Newton (32-29), Brooke Pryor (27-24), Jason Reid (34-31), Louis Riddick (30-24), Michael Rothstein (31-23), Aaron Schatz (28-26) and Lindsey Thiry (28-24).

Three of four “Inside the NFL” experts picked the Eagles: Brandon Marshall (34-24 final score), Ray Lewis (31-28) and Julian Edelman (31-28). Taking the Chiefs: Phil Simms (24-21).

Picking the Chiefs were five of six USA Today writers: Jarrett Bell (27-23 final score), Chris Bumbaca (27-24), Nate Davis (27-23), Safid Deen (30-24) and Tyler Dragon (28-26). Taking the Eagles: Lorenzo Reyes (23-21).

Six of the 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News picked the Eagles: Tim Cowlishaw, Dana Larson, Damon Marx, Jean-Jacques Taylor, Calvin Watkins and Kevin Sherrington. Going with the Chiefs: Michael Gehlken, Craig Miller, David Moore and Newy Scruggs.

The Chiefs were the choice for five of seven Yahoo Sports writers: Charles McDonald (30-23 final score), Dan Wetzel (30-17), Jori Espstein (27-24), Charles Robinson (24-21) and Matt Harmon (27-24). The picks for the Eagles: Frank Schwab (24-20) and Shalise Manza Young (27-21).

Taking the Chiefs is SiriusXM’s Rich Gannon, but Bruce Murray picked the Eagles.