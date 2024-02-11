Here’s who national experts predict will win Super Bowl LVIII between Chiefs and 49ers

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have received well-deserved credit for the Chiefs’ incredible stretch of success over the past six seasons. But former KC quarterback Rich Gannon said CEO/chairman Clark Hunt’s contributions have gone under the radar.

“You’ve got to give Clark a lot of credit,” said Gannon, who is a SiriusXM NFL host. “First thing he did was went out and hired Andy Reid, they brought in Brett Veach and then they go out and draft this young quarterback a lot of people maybe didn’t have on the radar screen.

“I think the combination of Andy and Patrick has been very similar in the first six years to what happened with (Bill) Belichick and (Tom) Brady. This is already a dynasty. Look at the dominance in the AFC West.”

The Chiefs have won an average of 15 games over the past six seasons, making the AFC Championship Game each year. They will be playing in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in that span and are hoping to bring home a third Lombardi Trophy.

Can they do it? Here is what 110 experts are picking in the Chiefs-49ers matchup in Super Bowl LVIII. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. and the game airs on KCTV (Ch. 5) and Nickelodeon.

A 31-27 Chiefs victory is the prediction from the Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer. This is a snippet from his story: “The Chiefs have the better defense, coach, and quarterback. That’s plenty to overcome for the 49ers, despite how loaded their offense is around (quarterback Brock) Purdy with his four primary weapons. Mahomes doesn’t have much in the way of big plays, but neither will Purdy in this matchup, so this game will come down to cutting down on small mistakes while under pressure. (San Francisco quarterback Brock) Purdy will play well and make this a classic, but Mahomes is still Mahomes, Reid is still Reid, and Kelce is still Kelce.”

A 24-23 49ers win is the prediction from the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi. Here is part of what he wrote: “In the previous 57 Super Bowls, the favorites are 36-21 straight up and 27-28-2 against the spread. (I lean) slightly toward the 49ers in a close one that comes down to Purdy having to lead the team to a comeback win for the third straight game.”

Taking San Francisco is The Action Network’s Charlie Disturco. Here is a snippet from his story: “Kansas City may have an elite pass defense, but their chink in the armor comes in the trenches. They’re a bottom-five team when it comes to defensive DVOA against the run and now they play the Offensive Player of the Year in Christian McCaffrey? Oh, and Deebo Samuel will likely spell him, not Elijah Mitchell? Kyle Shanahan is best when he’s creative. The lone feat that has eluded him his entire coaching career has been the Super Bowl. He has the weapons to create havoc and a quarterback that has mostly been mistake-free for the two seasons he’s played under center.”

A 31-27 Chiefs win is the prediction from the Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer. Here is an excerpt from his story: “The 49ers have so many effective weapons, and a distributor in Purdy who is calm and poised beyond his years. Their roster is better, top to bottom, than Kansas City’s. However, after underestimating them in the run-up to the Super Bowl, just cannot bet against Mahomes and Reid finding a way to win their third Lombardi Trophy in five years.”

All eight writers at CBS Sports see the Chiefs winning: Ryan Wilson, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard, Will Brinson, Jamey Eisenberg, Pete Prisco, John Breech and Jared Dubin. Prisco predicts a 24-20 final score. Here is part of what he wrote: “While Mahomes hasn’t racked up the big numbers in the playoffs, he’s been steady, capable and made the big plays when needed without making mistakes. Game manager? Hardly. But he hasn’t thrown a pick in three postseason games and has been sacked just three times behind a leaky offensive line. That’s playing big in the moment. That isn’t to say Mahomes can’t get hot and carry this team, even with the issues. We know he can. But I think the Chiefs will start out running the football in this game with Isiah Pacheco against a 49ers defense that has given up 5.6 (yards) per rush in the playoffs. The 49ers have been gashed trying to defend the run, getting pushed around by both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Andy Reid is smart enough to know that’s where he has to attack.”

The Chiefs will win, say seven of the nine Sports Illustrated writers: Albert Breer (31-27 final score), Michael Rosenberg (30-13), Matt Verderame (30-17), Greg Bishop (31-28), Andrew Brandt (23-13), John Pluym (28-24) and Claire Kuwana (24-21). Taking the Niners are Conor Orr (37-24) and Gilberto Manzano (33-30). Here is part of what Breer wrote: “I could give you the reasons the Niners should win, and there are a lot of them. But I can’t get the lingering thought out of my head that even if San Francisco plays great, Mahomes can, and probably will, find a way to erase it in the end. Sort of like he did the last time these two met on the game’s biggest stage.”

A 31-27 Chiefs victory is the prediction from SiriusXM NFL host Jim Miller. Here’s what he said: “I just like the way their defense is playing from Week 1 all the way through the playoffs. Their defense has been on point. I mean, even to go into Baltimore, hold them to 10 (points). They were averaging 34 points at home. I think that the defenses will battle it out but I just like Mahomes in big spots and big games. His laser focus. ... And I think if they continue to run the ball with Pacheco, because that’s where really San Francisco has been getting gashed, I thought both Green Bay with Aaron Jones and their win against Detroit, they gashed them.”

Picking the Chiefs are 24 of 31 NFL.com writers: Michael Baca (31-27 final score), Judy Battista (21-17), Ali Bhanpuri (24-23), Tom Blair (27-24), Brooke Cersosimo (27-25), Jeffri Chadiha (23-21), Chase Daniel (34-28), Eric Edholm (24-18), Gennaro Filice (27-23), Christian Gonzales (34-27), Grant Gordon (27-23), DanHanzus (27-19), Anthony Holzman-Escareno (27-24), Maurice Jones-Drew (28-24), Bobby Kownack (27-24), Shaun O’Hara (34-31), Dan Parr (30-21), Kevin Patra (24-21), Adam Rank (34-23), Chad Reuter (27-24), Gregg Rosenthal (27-20), Marc Ross (21-17), Nick Shook (27-23) and Brendan Walker (27-24). Taking the 49ers are Mike Brand (31-24), David Carr (28-27), Marcas Grant (24-20), Matt Okada (31-20), Marc Sessler (28-24), Brenna White (21-17) and Lance Zierlein (27-24). Here is what Battista wrote: “Steve Spagnuolo will weave another defensive masterpiece to limit all those 49ers weapons, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will make just enough plays to win their third Lombardi.”

Four of six members of the Dallas Morning-News think the Bills will win: Tim Cowlishaw (20-14 final score), Kevin Sherrington (31-27), Damon Marx (24-17) and Calvin Watkins (24-20). Picking Frisco: David Moore (31-28) and Michael Gehlken (31-17). Here is what Watkins wrote: “It’s hard to go against Patrick Mahomes. He’s won two playoff games on the road, something that was missing from his resume, and this Chiefs team is playing its best right now. The 49ers defense has some concerns, which only worsen when kickoff starts.”

The Chiefs are the choice for three of four San Francisco Chronicle writers: Eric Branch (30-21 final score), Ann Killion (27-24) and Michael Silver (24-20). Taking the 49ers is Scott Ostler (38-35). Here is what Branch wrote: “Mahomes is 2-1 in Super Bowls and the only time he lost, his offensive line was comprised of five guys borrowed from Utah State. Plus, something feels off with the 49ers, whose defenders are pledging to try their very hardest now that they’re in the Super Bowl.”

Five of the eight Bleacher Report writers picked the Chiefs: Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Wes O’Donnell, Ian Hanford and Bryan Toporek. Taking the 49ers are Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski. Here is a snippet of what Knox wrote: “Reid and the Chiefs have also been phenomenal at scripting early drives during their playoff run. I see Kansas City going up early and putting more pressure on Purdy and the 49ers’ passing game. San Francisco found ways to battle back against the Packers and Lions, but Kansas City is good enough on the back end to prevent that from happening a third straight time. Kansas City holds on late, winning 27-25.”

Picking the Chiefs are six of seven USA Today writers: Jarrett Bell (27-24 final score), Chris Bumbaca (30-25), Nate Davis (23-20), Tyler Dragon (23-20), Victoria Hernandez (28-24) and Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (21-18). Taking San Francisco is Lorenzo Reyes (24-19).

The Chiefs are the pick for all five Sky Sports writers: Neil Reynolds (20-17 final score), Hannah Wilkes (28-21), Phoebe Schecter (27-24), Jeff Reinebold (24-23) and Cam Hogwood. Here is what Hogwood wrote: “It goes down to the wire at Super Bowl LVIII. Both teams score touchdowns on their opening drives in a frantic back-and-forth opening before Patrick Mahomes out-duels Brock Purdy in an epic fourth quarter to edge the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl victory.”

Five of nine experts at ESPN see the Chiefs winning: Matt Bowen, Dan Graziano, Moses Moody, Jason Reid and Lindsey Thiry. Picking the 49ers are Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler and Seth Wickersham.

The Chiefs are the choice for eight of nine writers at the Athletic: Chad Graff, Tashan Reed, Jason Kendall, Zak Keefer, Nick Kosmider, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Larry Holder and Zac Jackson. The pick for San Francisco: Mark Kaboly,

The Chiefs are the choice for six of the seven Bergen Record writers: Albert Bainbridge (31-28 final score), Art Stapleton (30-27), Steve Edelson (24-23), Chris Iseman (27-21), Bob Jordan (21-14) and Dave Rivera (27-23). Picking the 49ers is Brian Marron (24-20).

Picking the Chiefs are both Pro Football Talk writers Chris Simms and Mike Florio.