Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game

After the Chiefs beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII in February, there were complaints about a late holding call on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry.

And months later, a few Eagles players said the Chiefs got lucky because of poor field conditions at State Farm Stadium.

But as the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football,” they insist they’ve moved on from the Super Bowl loss.

“I said it’s personal to me because I hate to lose,” offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said on the Eagles’ website. “That’s all. I hate to lose and I’m going to do everything I can to win this game, just like every. We prepare the same way every time we play. We have 17 games and we treat them all the same.”

Mailata may view this as any other game, but it’s been seen by many as the biggest of the season to date. ESPN is planning expanding coverage as the top teams in each conference meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Who will win? Here is who 87 national experts are predicting will prevail in the game, which kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and airs on ESPN and KMBC (Ch. 9) in Kansas City.

A 29-27 Eagles win is the prediction from the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi, who wrote: “Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 29-4 after a bye, including playoffs and his 14 seasons in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles aim to avenge a 38-35 loss to two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. They’ve been the league’s most consistent team despite not playing to their standard. The Chiefs are winning mostly because of a dominant defense while waiting for Mahomes and the offense to get on track.”

A 27-24 Chiefs victory is the prediction from the Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer. This is from his story: “The Eagles’ offense is rolling with big plays in the passing game, but the running game, including Jalen Hurts, isn’t the same force of 2022. The Chiefs’ defense is now the better group on every level, in contrast to where these teams were during Super Bowl 57. As Philadelphia knows, Andy Reid always has his team playing at a high level after a bye after making the right offensive adjustments.”

Four of five writers at NFL.com picked the Chiefs to win: Ali Bhanpuri (24-22 final score), Brooke Cersosimo (26-23), Dan Parr (26-23) and Tom Blair (24-22). Going with Philly is Gennaro Filice (24-20). Here is a snippet of what Cersosimo wrote: “Andy Reid, Mahomes and Co. always seem to figure it out, no matter how grim the situation may look. This week’s challenge: the team with the league’s best record. I firmly believe this is the game in which Mahomes and the offense get right, and I see K.C.’s second-ranked scoring defense stymieing Philly, setting the tone for a ferocious stretch run. Home-field advantage also feels like a big factor in this Monday night gem.”

Six of seven writers at CBS Sports think the Chiefs will win: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Jamey Eisenberg, Will Brinson and Tyler Sullivan. Picking the Eagles: John Breech. Prisco forecasts a 26-19 score. Here’s part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs defense is playing really good football. That will be the difference as they slow down the Eagles offense. Patrick Mahomes wins this battle again.”

The Chiefs will win, says Bleacher Report’s Wes O’Donnell. Here is an excerpt from his story: “Usually, in situations like this, I’d take the points and say a team like the Eagles can have this one outright, and the Chiefs will avenge the loss should they meet again, which in this case would be a Super Bowl rematch. The usually potent KC offense has left something to be desired, only scoring 30 or more points twice so far this season. But the Chiefs are coming off a bye week after a win over the Dolphins in Germany. They sport one of the league’s best defenses and a head coach up against his former team. If there ever was a time to rise to the occasion in the regular season, even though it’s a nonconference showdown, this is it. Chiefs take enough of a lead to cover late, and the defense holds on in the final drive to seal the win.”

Taking the Chiefs are six of 11 writers at the News Journal in Delaware: Greg Griesen (31-27 final score), Michelle Ganassi (31-30), Tom McGurk (27-26), Tom Moore (28-24), Brad Myers (27-24) and Kevin Tresolini (31-27). Picking the Eagles are Martin Frank (29-24), Bob Jordan (27-21), Bert Bainbridge (27-24), Tom Haines (28-27) and Melissa Hanejko (37-36). Here is what Myers wrote: “Andy Reid is 27-4 coming off a (regular-season) bye week, 71-18 when Patrick Mahomes starts at quarterback, 4-0 against the Eagles and 15-2 when Taylor Swift’s parents meet her new boyfriend’s parents. That’s a lot for the Birds to overcome.”

The Chiefs will win, say three of four writers at the Philadelphia Inquirer: Jeff McLane (27-23 final score), Olivia Reiner (30-25) and EJ Smith (27-24). Going with the Eagles: Josh Tolentino (30-27). This is a snippet of what Reiner wrote: “For the first time this season, the Eagles are arguably outmatched on paper compared to their opponent, both in terms of personnel and coaching. One of the most glaring matchup advantages that the Chiefs have in their favor is Kelce versus whomever on the back end is going to be tasked with limiting his impact in the passing game on Monday. He’s averaging fewer yards per reception than ever (10.5, his career low if the season ended tomorrow), but he’s still putting up about 74.6 yards per game. Mahomes has been getting the ball in Kelce’s hands even more this season than he did last season, up from 6.5 receptions per game to 7.1.”

Eight of 12 writers at the Athletic picked the Chiefs: Mark Kaboly, Austin Mock, Zac Jackson, Tashan Reed, Ben Standig, Chad Graff, Josh Kendall and Nick Kosmider. Going with the Eagles: Zak Keefer, Larry Holder, Zack Rosenblatt and Michael-Shawn Dugar. This is an excerpt from the story: “While the bye allowed both teams to rest and recover from some nagging injuries, Philadelphia will be without one of its key weapons. TE Dallas Goedert broke his forearm in the Eagles’ last game and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. He’s third on the team in receptions (52), receiving yards (410) and touchdown catches (two). For comparison’s sake, the only Chief with more catches and receiving yards than Goedert is his counterpart, Travis Kelce.”

Taking the Chiefs are five of eight USA Today writers: Jarrett Bell (30-27), Chris Bumbaca (28-24), Tyler Dragon (24-23), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (27-21) and Safid Deen (27-23). Going with the Eagles are Nate Davis (27-24), Lorenzo Reyes (24-21) and Victoria Hernandez (27-24). Here is what Deen wrote: “Still the two best teams in the NFL, it’s truly hard to decipher which team has the edge going into this Super Bowl rematch. The Eagles are on a roll on both sides of the football with the best record, while the Chiefs may have their best defense since Patrick Mahomes became their starter. To be the best, you have to beat the best. And I’m going to roll with the defending champs at home in this one. Mahomes will find a way to outplay Jalen Hurts in crunch time to secure the win.”

Five of nine experts at ESPN predict the Chiefs will win: Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano and Moses Moody. Taking the Eagles: Matt Bowen, Kimberly Martin, Lindsey Thiry and Seth Wickersham.

Five of seven experts at Sports Illustrated see the Chiefs winning: Mitch Goldich, Gilberto Manzano, Matt Verderame, Albert Breer and John Pluym. Taking Philly: Claire Kuwana and Conor Orr.

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from six of nine SB Nation writers: Debbie Emery, Jeanna Kelly, Brandon Lee Gowton, RJ Ochoa, Mark Schofield and James Dator. Picking the Eagles are Matt Warren, Jared Mueller and Ricky O’Donnell.

Seven of 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News picked the Chiefs: Michael Gehlken, Joey Hayden, Dana Larson, Damon Marx, Newy Scruggs, David Moore, and Kevin Sherrington. Picking the Eagles are Tim Cowlishaw, Craig Miller and Calvin Watkins.

The Chiefs will win, says Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio (31-27 final score), but Chris Simms is taking the Eagles (27-24).