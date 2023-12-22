After national farewells, Sandra Day O'Connor receives her final goodbye in Arizona

Weeks of reflection across the country and two days of tributes in Washington for the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will effectively end Friday at a private ceremony in Phoenix.

It will bookend a life largely spent in Arizona, but remembered most for her years in Washington, D.C., as the first woman on the high court in the nation’s history.

Her son Jay O’Connor said Tuesday at the funeral at Washington National Cathedral that his mother’s historic journey will end where it began: at the legendary Lazy B Ranch near Duncan.

O’Connor, 93, died Dec. 1 in Phoenix after years of battling dementia.

On Monday, she lay in repose at the Supreme Court she helped transform, drawing visitors from across the country to pay respects to the woman who sat on the bench there from 1981 until 2006.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts eulogized O’Connor as a gender pioneer and a serious jurist.

On Friday, her family will remember a mother who loved and pushed them to achieve as well.

O’Connor made history in Arizona even before she went to the Supreme Court. In the 1970s, she was the first woman to serve as a state Senate majority leader in the nation.

After that, she served as a judge for years ahead of her appointment to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sandra Day O'Connor to have private funeral ceremony in Phoenix