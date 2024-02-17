National FFA Week starts today

Feb. 17—DECATUR COUNTY — This year's National FFA Week is Feb. 17 through 24. According to the National FFA website, the week is a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.

South Decatur High School agriculture teacher Lindsey Bedel is honoring the impact of her students in SDHS FFA by partnering with the Daily News to bring stories of local students forward throughout the week.

A 2014 North Decatur graduate and 2018 Purdue University grad, Bedel was a 10-year 4-H member and 6-year FFA member.

The Indiana FFA was founded in 1929 as a youth organization catering to male farmers, but has grown into an organization that has something to offer everyone.

Bedel said FFA members must be enrolled in an agricultural class. South Decatur's ag program offers various topics to study while students can complete pathways, receive dual credit, and become more career ready. This year's class options include Animal Science, Horticulture, Principles of Ag, Food Science, and ALS Foods (Mrs. Bedel), and Ag Structure, Fabrication and Design, Ag Business, and Exploring Ag (Mr. Cook).

"In the past year, South Decatur has had students compete nationally in Horse and Pony Judging," Bedel said. "Members have also qualified for State Crops and Forestry Judging held at Purdue University for many years as well as qualifying for many other State contests! FFA is not all about competition, though. We have many events that any member can attend like the Back to School Bash, District Kickoff, and banquets."

One of the FFA's most beneficial and practical learning tools is the Supervised Agriculture Experience program, which allows students to apply skills they learn in the classroom to real world application, Bedel said. Examples of SAE programs include working in a feed mill, conducting research in a laboratory, producing vegetables to sell at farmers markets, or working in agricultural communications.

The employer and local agriculture teacher supervise the work experience program and monitor the progress of the student. She said there are more than 30 students at South Decatur who currently participate in Summer SAE.

"We always want to thank all of our FFA families and supporters in the community," Bedel said. "We wouldn't be able to do half of the things we do without the support, whether that be financially, socially, or informationaly — we truly appreciate it!"

Bedel said the South Decatur FFA Chapter is always working on something.

"Right now, we are preparing for our 2024-2025 officer elections as well as finalizing plans for FFA Week," Bedel said. "During FFA Week, there are dress up days and activities at lunch that get more kids to think about different ag related topics. There is also a drive your tractor to school day happening on the 21st. This is opened up to local farmers to participate in and eat a tasty breakfast afterward."

SDHS FFA officers organized the upcoming Feb. 23 Ag Olympics. Bedel said a planned pep session will feature lots of fun and ag-related activities the students can compete in.

During FFA Week, the SDHS FFA chapter also raises money for the Bread of Life by having a competition in which students donate money to the teacher of their choice. The teacher receiving the most money during the pep session has to kiss a lamb.

"After FFA Week, we move right into preparing for District Leadership contests, Livestock and Dairy Judging, banquet, State Convention, Summer SAE, and the officer leadership retreat," Bedel said.

