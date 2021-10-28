It's National First Responders Day: Here are 30+ retailers that give discounts to first responders
The old adage "not all heroes wear capes" has certainly rung true over the last year. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented wildfires, first responders have been bravely stepping up to the front line, saving lives and protecting our communities. Their acts of courage are priceless, but to thank them for their service, many retailers are offering discounts to first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.
In honor of National First Responders Day—which is October 28—we've rounded up more than 30 popular retailers that give first responder discounts, from Under Armour to Sonos to Yeti. With ID verification, these deals are available year-round and offer savings of up to 30%. While the brave first responders among us deserve a much bigger thank you, this is a small way to recognize them for all that they do.
1. Adidas
Adidas offers first responders 30% off both online and in store and 20% off at its factory outlet stores with ID verification.
2. Backcountry
Backcountry offers first responders a 20% discount on select full-price items online with verification through ID.me.
3. Bose
Bose offers first responders a "special discount" on purchases of $199 or more with verification through ID.me.
4. Carhartt
Carhartt offers first responders 25% off apparel and accessories with verification through ID.me.
5. Clark's
Clark's offers first responders 10% off all purchases with verification through ID.me.
6. Columbia
Columbia offers first responders 10% off sitewide with verification through ID.me.
7. Corkcicle
Corkcicle offers first responders 15% off all purchases sitewide with verification through ID.me.
8. Gravity
Gravity Blanket offers first responders 20% off all products with verification through ID.me.
9. Home Chef
Home Chef offers first responders 50% off your first order and 10% off all subsequent orders with verification through ID.me.
10. Keds
Keds offers first responders 20% off their purchase with verification through ID.me.
11. Lovesac
Lovesac offers first responders 20% off along with free shipping and a 60-day home trial on its products with verification through SheerID.
12. Lululemon
Lululemon offers first responders 15% off sitewide with verification through SheerID.
13. Merrell
Merrell offers first responders 20% off all of its products with verification through ID.me.
14. New Balance
New Balance offers first responders 25% off select full-price items with verification through ID.me.
15. NFL Shop
NFL Shop offers first responders and their immediate families 15% off sitewide with verification through ID.me.
16. Nike
Nike offers first responders a 10% discount on their purchase with verification through SheerID.
17. Overstock
Overstock offers first responders 11% off along with free returns and other rewards with verification through ID.me.
18. Purple
Purple offers first responders 10% off all full-price merchandise with verification through SheerID.
19. Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban offers first responders 15% off its glasses and accessories with verification through ID.me.
20. Rothy's
Rothy's offers first responders 20% off its women's and men's shoes with verification through SheerID.
21. RTIC
RTIC offers first responders 10% off all of its outdoor gear with verification through ID.me.
22. Sleep Number
Sleep Number offers first responders a 20% discount on select products with verification through SheerID.
23. Solo Stove
Solo Stove offers first responders $15 off an order of $100 or more with verification through Verify Pass.
24. Sonos
Sonos offers first responders 15% off select products with verification through ID.me.
25. Sperry
Sperry offers first responders a 30% discount sitewide with verification through ID.me.
26. Therabody
Therabody offers first responders 20% off its regularly priced Theragun and other massage devices with verification through ID.me.
27. Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle offers first responders 15% off their entire order with verification through SheerID.
28. Under Armour
Under Armour offers first responders 20% off purchases at UA.com and 10% off UA Factory House with verification through ID.me.
29. Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley offers first responders a 15% discount sitewide with verification through ID.me.
30. Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines offers first responders 15% off the entire site with verification through SheerID.
31. World Market
World Market offers first responders a 20% discount on all online orders with verification through ID.me.
32. Yeti
Yeti offers first responders 20% off select items with verification through ID.me.
