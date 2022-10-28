National First Responders Day: Latest tech in law enforcement includes drones; police say they help increase safety for all

Oct. 28—Technological advancements have seeped their way into everyday life — and law enforcement is no exception.

Drone use by local first responder agencies exploded after sworn officers said the equipment — also known as unmanned aerial vehicles — increases the safety of peace officers and reimagines public safety.

"If we can use them on every single call, then we would," said Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryce Patterson.

Bakersfield Police Department

It's no secret searching for people lost in a sprawling forest, swift waters or expansive bluffs can be an arduous task.

However, Bakersfield and Kern agencies said they have all launched a drone to track someone before tragedy strikes because a flying machine can whir across large parcels of land faster than a human. And some have been successful, police officers and sheriff's deputies said.

Bakersfield Police Department Detective Billy Routh recalled that officers fanned out across a national forest in Tulare County and also flew a drone through the canopy to locate a missing hiker. With roughly 30 drones, the BPD is the leading law enforcement agency in Kern County adopting this technology, Routh added.

The gravity-defying devices also save lives.

BPD officers encountered a suicidal person who had one request — a cigarette, Routh said. Police flew an UAV to supply that person with their request and prevented any casualties on either side, he added.

Routh said drones also help decrease response times.

If an officer gets a call for service that doesn't require an in-person response, they can deploy the drone instead of sending a police officer, he added. Police may not have to respond to those requesting service about a suspicious person nearby or report an individual loitering.

"There's a lot of calls that come into the police department," Routh said. "Some warrant a police officer going out there, some warrant just a visual inspection of the area."

Now, an officer can devote his or her resources to serious incidents such as a shooting or domestic violence incident. The drone doesn't replace an officer, but is another tool in the police profession's toolbox, Routh said.

A barricaded person armed with a gun is often considered among the most dangerous calls for a SWAT member. Launch an UAV into the area, and the incident may become safer, Routh said.

The drone can examine the layout of a house or fly into a house and see if a suspect has firearms.

Routh added BPD recently acquired drones that allow them to talk to a person. An officer can fly a UAV, call the machine and have a conversation with a suspect rather than putting an officer in danger.

The reach of this technology goes beyond police investigation. Evidence collected from a drone helps prosecutors try cases in court, Routh said.

Aerial pictures help to understand the scope of a crime scene, such as a car accident or homicide.

Routh recalled a case where a Google map showed the distance between Point A and Point B was lengthy. However, a video taken by a drone demonstrated to jurors the distance between the two places was actually shorter, and aided prosecutors in presenting evidence. Those pictures ultimately helped jurors comprehend the scene in a different way, Routh said.

"It's gone leaps and bounds," Routh said of BPD's drone program.

Residents also complain to police about privacy concerns when a drone flies over their land, police and firefighters said. However, the drones aren't designed to capture personal information and only get unrecorded footage. If the drone does collect video or photos, all the material is uploaded into the same place where body camera footage is stored, Routh said.

Kern County Sheriff's Office

Cmdr. Joel Swanson said the Kern County Sheriff's Office has a small drone fleet, but its purpose is vital. They primarily use their helicopters for aerial views.

If a suspect has barricaded himself inside his house during a SWAT operation, a drone will allow deputies to understand the layout of the backyard before entering the house.

The UAV is quieter than flying their massive helicopter, so a suspect isn't aware of law enforcement's presence and doesn't bother area residents, Swanson said.

Fire department

Bryce Patterson with the Bakersfield Fire Department has seen their drone program evolve tremendously over the few years it's been in effect.

"Those (uses) have opened up tremendous options," Patterson said.

Safety for firefighters improves because an incident commander can see a fire's progression and direct personnel to battle the blaze efficiently, he added.

Patterson also mentioned the UAV can help to crack down on illegal fireworks. The drone can cover a large area and easily spot illegal fireworks exploding in the air. The UAV can zoom in on a person igniting the firework, capture what they are wearing and their address, he said.

"It's a great program," Patterson said.

The Kern County Fire Department also contracted out with a private company this year to catch users of illegal fireworks.

