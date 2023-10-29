National First Responders Day: Give thanks for the first responders among us while encouraging the next generation

Oct. 28—Not everyone is cut out to be a first responder. But those who do carry that title join noble professions of service, safety and sacrifice.

Today, on National First Responders Day, The Bakersfield Californian encourages you to share a handshake, kind words and simple respect with a police officer, sheriff's deputy, emergency dispatcher, firefighter, EMT, paramedic or medical provider who makes a difference in our community.

While they may shun the label of "hero," so much of what they do is heroic. Not everyone is equipped and trained to enter a burning building. Not everyone is qualified to make split-second decisions about emergency medical care in the field. Not everyone can rescue a lost hiker or save someone from the Kern River. Not everyone can track down and arrest suspects in heinous crimes.

The jobs take special people.

And speaking of jobs, many agencies, departments and organizations that contributed to today's special section note the need for more people among their ranks. Several suggest that readers seriously consider if a career in law enforcement, fire services or emergency medical services might be right for them.

Some suggest that young people begin considering such a career now. Children may have been inspired by interactions with law enforcement and firefighters at events such as National Night Out.

The Bakersfield Californian salutes our first responders.